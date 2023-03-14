We had a long and busy, but productive, previous week at the Capitol.
Monday started with a sunrise vigil in remembrance of people lost to COVID-19. The event was organized by Sen. Paul Rosino to commemorate what would have been the 36th birthday of his son Gregory, who died from COVID in July 2021.
Data shows that since the start of the pandemic, nearly 18,000 Oklahomans have died from COVID. Just on July 7, 2022, 718 deaths from COVID were reported. In comparison, 657 people died from the flu in the entire year.
Inside the Capitol, representatives have completed their House committees for now and we’ve spent each day on the House floor voting on bills. Ultimately, we heard 163 bills this week, but that still leaves 380 House bills that are eligible to be considered in the coming weeks. We have until Thursday, March 23 to hear these remaining bills.
I presented one of my bills on the House floor this week, where it passed overwhelmingly.
House Bill 1029 directs the State Dept. of Education to create a form for reporting on student homelessness to ensure we can direct them toward resources. Accurately reporting the number of students who are educationally homeless in our schools will also allow us to tap into more federal and state funding.
On Wednesday, the House approved House Bill 2157 by Rep. Cynthia Roe, which would recommend at least 20% of active-duty law enforcement officers to train in crisis intervention. It would also require that an officer must document the reasoning behind not getting a mental health evaluation done on an individual who appears to be mentally ill, alcohol-dependent, or drug-dependent.
The bill directs the Oklahoma Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, if law enforcement requests, to conduct a mental health evaluation within 24 hours. If the assessment determines a transfer to a mental health facility best suits the individual’s needs, that transfer must be done within 24 hours. If they cannot locate a secure bed in a mental health facility, ODMHSAS will reimburse county jails the costs of housing that individual until a bed is found. The bill passed the House unanimously.
This past Tuesday was Sickle Cell Day at the Capitol, organized to raise awareness of this disease that disproportionately affects the black population.
I was honored to receive the Community Spirit Award in recognition of a bill I ran that was signed into law last year, House Bill 3073. The bill exempts people with sickle cell disease from the current restrictions on what kind and how much of certain pain prescriptions they may receive.
Many don’t understand the level of pain that people with sickle cell experience, so it’s important that they are able to receive the help they need. I was so honored to work on that bill with J.C. Watts, one of Oklahoma’s former congressmen and a legendary OU quarterback.
The House doesn’t take an official spring break, but we do get a few days off during the week to spend time with family and friends. Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell has done a great job of promoting a variety of vacation sites in Oklahoma, and I hope many people will take advantage of those this week. If you enjoy fishing, you need to check out the new Fishing Trails of Oklahoma! Over spring break, my family is heading to the Ouachita National Forest to try out the horseback riding trails there.
It’s exciting to see so many people interested in exploring Oklahoma!
