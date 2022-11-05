On Tuesday, the House Banking, Financial Services and Pension Committee heard an interim study on our Teacher Retirement System.
TRS Executive Director Sarah Green said the system currently has 99,844 active members, an 11% increase over last year. This is the result of legislation that allowed certain non-teaching education staff members to make an irrevocable choice to participate in the system or not.
There are more than 68,000 retired members of the system. Combined, benefits payments to in-state retirees amounted to $1.4 billion. The Oklahoma Dept. of Commerce estimated that 89.2% of that money went back into Oklahoma’s economy.
Green told the committee there is a need to modernize some of the statutes. She gave an example of how state statute refers to a “retirement contract.” A contract isn’t necessary because the system is obligated to provide the benefits, but because state law requires it, a contract between the retiree and the system is provided.
The system will only remain effective if current educators are notified of and continually updated on what TRS provides.
Back in the district, I was honored to be at the presentation of a grant awarded to the Ripley School District by the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
TSET, established by voters in 2000, is a state grantmaking trust devoted to preventing cancer and cardiovascular disease, Oklahoma’s leading causes of death. They provide grants to schools, communities, state agencies and partner organizations to improve the health of Oklahoma’s citizens.
Ripley’s $12,000 grant is for new playground equipment, including a handicap accessible swing, at the elementary school.
TSET’s grant funding is intended to benefit the whole community by creating healthier places for Oklahomans to live, work, learn and play. If you are interested in learning more about these grants, visit oklahoma.gov/tset/tset-programs.html.
On Wednesday, I participated in a panel that discussed the documentary “RESILIENCE: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope.” We talked about what can be done to lower the prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) in Oklahoma and increase Protective and Compensatory Experiences (PACEs) for our children.
ACEs for our kids can be many things, including experiencing parental divorce or separation, living with someone with a substance abuse problem or mental illness, witnessing violence in their neighborhood or home or having at least one incarcerated parent.
PACEs help counteract ACEs in a child’s life and include positive experiences such as living in a home typically clean and safe with enough food; participating in a team, club or faith-based community; or maintaining a relationship with a trusted adult like a coach, teacher, minister or neighbor.
A high number of ACEs in a child’s life is associated with a higher risk for leading causes of death in adults. Additionally, there are socioeconomic challenges associated with ACEs, including not graduating from high school, being unemployed and lacking health insurance. These negative experiences place a significant economic burden on families, communities and society.
A 2020 survey from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that 17.5% of kids in Oklahoma have a score of two or more types of ACEs. Lowering our ACE scores and increasing PACEs is in the best interest of individual Oklahomans as well as our state as a whole.
I would like to thank Resilient Payne County for hosting this event along with the Dean Lela O’Toole International Speaker Series by the OSU College of Education and Human Sciences. If you want to know more about Resilient Payne County and the work they are doing to reduce the number of ACEs and build resiliency skills in our communities, you can visit www.resilientpaynecounty.org.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties
