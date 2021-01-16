Real IDs have been available at tag agencies across the state for several months, but many agencies continue to face problems due to high demand and necessary COVID-19 precautions.
I recently went online to renew my commercial drivers license, but I haven’t received it yet due to a backlog from a computer being down for several days. I encourage everyone to be patient with the process, as sometimes things happen that are outside of anyone’s control.
Several local tag agents have spoken with me about the process to receive a Real ID and the challenges they’re facing.
Adam with the Stillwater Tag Agency said things are going well, but that it’s a slow process to meet the demand for a Real ID because they take longer than the standard drivers license. Some people are frustrated they are now required to make an appointment online, but this process actually gets people in and out faster than if they were just sitting there waiting for the next available person. You can go to stillwatertagagency.com to schedule an appointment and to find more information.
Lea Ann from the Cushing Tag Agency said it’s important for Payne County residents to support their community by using local tag agencies. The Cushing Tag Agency is now issuing Real ID compliant drivers licenses and identification cards, and they are offering appointments as well as accepting walk-ins. They are located at 911 E Main St. in Cushing and are open on weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
David from the Perkins Tag Agency said their office has been offering Real IDs since October. They are doing appointments that can be scheduled at perkinstag.com. They also accept walk-ins before 4 p.m. on weekdays and before 11 a.m. on Saturdays.
To receive your Real ID compliant license or ID card, don’t forget to bring your state-issued birth certificate or valid passport, Social Security card, and 2 different documents showing current physical address. Anyone whose name differs from the one listed on their birth certificate must provide proof of every name change.
Thank you to our tag agents in District 33 and across Oklahoma who continue to work diligently to provide Oklahomans with their Real IDs! Please be patient with the process – they are working as fast as they can to get everyone taken care of.
In case you haven’t heard, there is a new veterans hospital opening in Tulsa. The hospital was first announced in February 2020 as part of the fiscal year 2021 president’s budget submitted to Congress. The $120 million federal appropriation to build the new hospital was approved by Congress on Dec. 21 and signed into law by President Trump.
The new hospital will be located in downtown Tulsa on the expanded OSU Medical Center Campus. Existing buildings will be converted into the 275,000-square-foot, 58-bed medical-surgical hospital. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2023 and open to patients in late 2024.
I’m very excited that our veterans will soon have more access to quality healthcare. Our veterans sacrificed so much to serve our country and deserve our thanks!
As always, please contact me with any questions or concerns. My office number is 405-557-7304 and my email is john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.