At noon on Feb. 7, the next legislative session will officially begin.
The Governor is expected to give his annual State of the State address in the House chamber, where he’ll outline his budget request and legislative priorities. The remainder of the week will be spent officially assigning bills to their respective committees, where they’ll undergo their first votes.
I’ve been meeting with House staff as well as stakeholders to finalize the language of my bills in preparation for the approaching committees, which begin the first week of session.
Also during the first week, the House will elect a new Speaker Pro Tempore, which is the second highest leadership spot in the chamber. The Speaker Pro Tempore serves as the presiding officer over the House floor and works with legislators to help keep the floor running smoothly so we can take care of business.
The work we do at the Capitol is very important, but it’s good to set aside time during the hectic legislative session to focus on what unites us, which is why I’m looking forward to attending the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast later this month!
On Feb. 22 beginning at 7 a.m., Oklahomans will gather together to pray for our leaders, for the new legislative session and for all of Oklahoma. The Governor and First Lady will give some remarks, and Pastor James Lowe of Bethel World Outreach Church in Nashville will be the keynote speaker.
Consider talking to your church about signing up as a host site for the simulcast! If you want to attend the Prayer Breakfast in person, individual tickets are available at prayforoklahoma.com. You can also find more information there about hosting a simulcast.
In last week’s column, I mentioned a constituent’s question about retired teachers returning to work and outlined the response I received from the State Dept. of Education. This week, I want to share another question, this time on funding for the Oklahoma County jail.
A constituent emailed to ask if the Legislature would be voting to provide some funding for the Oklahoma County jail and was concerned about why taxes from Payne County would support a jail in another county. I did some checking and found that legislative leadership is considering appropriating some money to the Oklahoma County jail to build a processing center there for other jails across the state to utilize. Many county jails often partner with the Oklahoma County Jail and use their services, so putting state funding toward this would benefit taxpayers across the state.
Feel free to reach out to me with your questions or concerns at john.talley@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7304. I’m looking forward to answering more questions and providing updates on the legislative session.
If you want more ways to stay up-to-date on legislation at the State Capitol, you can follow the official Oklahoma House of Representatives and Oklahoma House Republican Caucus social media pages. You can find the two pages on Facebook by searching for “Oklahoma House of Representatives” and “Oklahoma House Republicans.” On Twitter, you can follow them at @OKHouseNews and @OKHouseGOP.
Thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
