With the runoff election only a month away on Aug. 23, I wanted to provide some important information from the State Election Board to help you as you make plans to cast your ballot. To vote in this election, an individual must be registered by July 29. For voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on election day, there are a couple of options for your vote to still be counted.
Any registered voter in Oklahoma may vote by absentee ballot – a ballot that can be requested ahead of time from the Election Board and returned by mail or through the process of early voting. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is Monday, Aug. 8 by 5 p.m. More information about the absentee ballot process and procedures can be found on the State Election Board website: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voters/absentee-voting.html.
Voters also can vote early in person at their County Election Board. Early voting dates for the Aug. 23 runoff are Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturday, August 20 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
To see who is on your ballot for the runoff, check the Oklahoma Voter Portal: https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/. This also lists your polling place, which may have been updated with recent legislative and congressional redistricting. Be sure to check this before you head to the polls on election day to verify where you need to go.
In a previous update, I talked about interim studies, which give legislators time to take an in-depth look at issues that may become legislation or to reexamine measures that have already become law. These studies are an important part of the legislative process. Both the House and Senate hold interim studies, and the Speaker of the House recently approved 82 interim studies requested by House members.
A full list of upcoming House studies can be found on the House website: https://www.okhouse.gov/Committees/ShowInterimStudies.aspx. Senate studies can be found on the Senate website: https://oksenate.gov/publications/senate-interim-studies.
I encourage you to check out the list of studies to see which topics are of interest to you.
Studies this year will range from workforce readiness, criminal justice reform, the Oklahoma turnpike system, rural development and much more. The studies will be held from August through early November and are open to the public. People are welcome to come to the Capitol to sit in on one, or they can all be viewed online on the House or Senate websites.
I will hold an interim study on homeless students to ensure they are not falling through the cracks in our education system. This study will highlight the need for Oklahoma to have an accurate count of homeless families who have children in public schools. When these children go unidentified, their families do not receive referrals for state or community assistance that might be available to help them find suitable shelter and other services they might need. While some school districts have dedicated resources to keep track of the homeless children in their classrooms, other districts do not. It’s critical that we are able to count the number of homeless students in our public schools and help schools establish a process for connecting these students to available resources so they are in a better position to learn in the classroom.
This study was assigned to the General Government Committee, and I am currently working with the chairman to get it scheduled. I will provide more details on this in a future update.
As always, it is an honor to serve you. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me at 405-557-7304 or John.Talley@okhouse.gov.
