In my last column, I reiterated the promise I made when I first ran for office – that I would continue “engaging with constituents, bridging differences, and supporting policies that put the people of Oklahoma first.” Let’s reflect on the second part of the promise.
When I used those words, I was thinking primarily about bridging the party divide between Democrats and Republicans in state government. I was eager to meet my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, form bonds of friendship, and work together on legislation to help people address real problems. I’ve had some success.
This year, I was a co-author on House Bill 3350, which provided the first cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for retired state employees in 12 years. The bill passed both House and Senate with bipartisan support, and the governor signed it into law. Retired educators, fire fighters, police officers, and other state employees started seeing benefits on July 1.
In 2019, I authored HB 1979 to create the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Task Force to identify the needs of TBI survivors and best treatment practices. Sen. David Rader (R Tulsa), a former football coach, signed on as Senate co-author. The bill sought to help people who suffered brain injuries in car crashes, workplace accidents, sports activities, or in the line of duty. It passed 69-5 in the House and 44-1 in the Senate. Despite this strong bipartisan support, the governor vetoed the bill. Sen. Rader and I then launched an interim study and plan to introduce new legislation in 2021.
Another bill of mine came out of my experience as an educator and my concerns about the ongoing teacher shortage. School students who suffer family and social trauma often manifest their pain through violence in school. HB 4106 would amend the Oklahoma Teacher Preparation Act, requiring that teachers, especially emergency-certified teachers, receive training in de-escalating classroom situations before violence occurs. The Appropriations and Budget Education Subcommittee (eight Republicans, three Democrats) voted unanimously to advance the bill, but it stalled due in part to the pandemic. Given the opportunity, I will push for passage again next session.
My point is this. Despite differences, legislators can cooperate to benefit Oklahomans.
Representatives bridge other important differences too. My last column focused on engaging with constituents. We do so because listening and learning are critical to bringing constituents and legislators together for a better Oklahoma.
Months ago, I started working with a Stillwater business owner on improving rural broadband. Soon after, I learned about OSU Extension efforts to extend internet access to more ranchers and farmers. Then, the pandemic revealed just how deeply the lack of connectivity affects all communities – rural and urban.
If Oklahoma were to build a statewide high-speed internet infrastructure, it could be the single most transformative investment of the coming decades. It would enhance and equalize education opportunities, providing every Oklahoma student with equal access to online classes, materials, and knowledge. It would make flexible learning models a reality – distance learning or blended hybrids of in-person and online learning.
Equally beneficial, it would expand telemedicine, open new doors for bold thinkers, accelerate innovation, and spur business opportunity and employment growth. Ultimately, it would connect every corner of Oklahoma with the world.
Like water, power, and telephone in the last century, high-speed internet would revolutionize the way we live, learn, and work. For these reasons, I am working closely with the rural broadband coalition to broaden their vision and ensure that Stillwater businesses and OSU interests have integral roles.
Bridging differences and bringing people and legislators together for the good of all Oklahomans must be the defining purpose of our democratic government. Inflexible, “my way or the highway” thinking only thwarts progress. Cooperation delivers results.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding District 34, please don’t hesitate to email trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.