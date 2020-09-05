The upcoming legislative session is drawing closer, and I’ve been using my time both at the Capitol and in House District 33 to develop bills for the 2021 session.
I’ve been in several meetings with stakeholders and constituents over the past week, both in-person and virtually. I myself prefer to meet in-person because I like to see people’s faces, but video conferencing options, like Zoom, are an excellent alternative in situations where meeting in person simply isn’t safe or feasible.
My office is working now to create and improve legislation to file for next year. We have amazing staff at the Capitol who are incredibly knowledgeable about current laws, and they’ve been a great resource to me while working on legislation.
If there’s a policy you want to discuss or an issue we could help fix at the state level, please contact me. Interim is the best time to work on bills for the next session because there’s more time to hear from everyone involved.
This week, I attended an interim study held by the House Children, Youth and Family Services Committee, which I co-chair. The study, hosted by Rep. Todd Russ, examined the challenges surrounding the Dept. of Human Services’ subsidy program for childcare facilities that serve low-income families. DHS pays these facilities by attendance, so the facilities’ income is dependent on how many children are actually there. Other childcare providers who serve kids from higher income brackets are paid based on enrollment – the parents pay a monthly fee, regardless of how many days the children are there.
Due to sporadic attendance, there are many childcare facilities across the state that have had to shut down in the last several years because their subsidies from DHS aren’t meeting their needs. This stretches thin existing childcare facilities and also puts strain on the parents who need to leave their children with someone so they can go to work. The study began looking at switching DHS’ subsidy program to pay monthly to help these struggling businesses and parents.
One other area I’ve been working on is the U.S. census. The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30. Our census results are imperative to ensuring we receive adequate federal funding over the next decade.
The Census Bureau has representatives in the field visiting homes who haven’t responded to the census yet. These census takers can be identified by an ID badge that includes their name, photograph and a Dept. of Commerce watermark. They’ll also have an official bag and electronic device, bearing the Census Bureau logo.
If you would rather not have someone coming to your door, you can complete your census at 2020census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020. A response through these platforms will keep things safer for census workers and for us during this pandemic!
Additionally, please consider donating blood if you are able. Blood supplies across the state have dwindled as a result of the pandemic, and it’s imperative that we have an adequate supply. To maintain a strong blood supply, the Oklahoma Blood Institute needs about 1,200 donations a day.
All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies to determine whether an individual has previously been exposed to the virus. I donate blood regularly and you can schedule an appointment or a blood drive at obi.org.
If my office can assist you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
