We have reached a transition point in the Legislature.
This past week, we completed the task of hearing House bills in order to send them on to the Senate. Of the approximately 2,000 bills introduced and filed in January, 530 passed through committee, and then about 400 went on to the Senate. This is a natural whittling down of the legislation process. Of that number, I had four bills advance off the House floor.
House Bill 1010 establishes a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Advisory Council, which will make Oklahoma eligible for federal funds to help offset treatment and research. Currently, we are one in only a handful of states that do not offer rehabilitation services for TBI.
House Bill 1027 puts violence de-escalation training for teachers within the mental health professional development standards. It makes the training available to teachers and districts but falls short of a mandate, which would be unfunded at this point.
House Bill 1759 updates the definitions and penalties to the Computer Crimes Act. Our state laws will never be able to keep pace with technology advancements but they should reflect 21st Century threats, such as ransomware and malware viruses. This is a great first step toward creating vital cybercrime legislation going forward.
House Bill 2868 allows liquor stores to sell their product through a drive-thru window. Curbside pickup was a convenience used during the early months of the pandemic. That service expired with the Governor’s emergency orders but the convenience is still a customer request. This bill does not change who can and cannot purchase alcohol and all product must be in original, sealed containers. This bill seeks parity for our local liquor stores with that of the big box stores.
Next, we start the committee process all over again but with Senate bills. They are passing along roughly the same number of bills we sent them. I have just one senate bill to shepherd through committee and present on the House floor when it comes time.
Senate Bill 313 by Sen. Darcy Jech seeks to make license plate renewal for specialty plates line up with the due date for a driver’s regular plate. The idea came from a “loyal and true” Cowboy fan/constituent and a former constituent of Sen. Jech’s. I love how far Cowboy Country can reach – even across the aisle!
Once all the Senate bills are presented in the House, we’ll swap bills with the Senate one last time to clean up any bills that might need it and start debating the budget. We are constitutionally bound to pass a balanced budget by the last Friday of May. Leadership likes to make time for discussions and/or possible vetoes from the Governor, so my guess is we’ll hear earnest budget debates in early May.
Trish Ranson represents Stillwater in District 34 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
