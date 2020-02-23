On Tuesday, we welcomed Future Farmers of America students from across the state to the Capitol for their annual “FFA Day.” For some students, this was their first visit to the state Capitol. While here, they also visited with their area lawmakers and talked about the valuable role agriculture plays in our state economy and the importance of ag education in schools.
I visited with three groups from District 33, which came from Cushing, Ripley and Coyle. It’s always exciting to show constituents, and especially students, around the Capitol and introduce them to the seat of their state government. I love hosting student groups at the Capitol – if you’re planning a visit, please stop by my office!
For FFA Day, Rep. Trish Ranson and I brought Dr. Bob Terry onto the House floor to thank him for his investment in agricultural education in Oklahoma. He trained hundreds of today’s ag teachers as a professor of agricultural education at Oklahoma State University before serving as the head of the Agricultural Education Department, a position his son Rob now holds. However, Bob is best described as a thoughtful mentor and caring friend. He made a deep impression on me during my time at OSU and is beloved by the community of Stillwater. What a great way to celebrate FFA Day!
During each session, committees hear a few controversial bills. I voted against two we heard over the last few weeks because statute accomplishing these already exists.
Last week, the House Children, Youth, and Family Services Committee, which I co-chair, heard House Bill 3872. This legislation would ban conversion therapy in the state of Oklahoma, but the bill also banned other things I thought unwise to prohibit.
While I am against conversion therapy, I voted against HB3872 because an amendment to the bill would make it illegal for me as a youth pastor to even have a conversation with a student about their sexual preference. I’ve been asked every question imaginable about relationships, dating, sex, and friends, and I felt that this section of the bill limited these important conversations.
Additionally, people already are required to report improper or abusive counseling methods under the current law, and I don’t believe we need duplicate legislation.
The Committee heard another controversial bill on Wednesday. House Bill 3014 would amend the Parental Bill of Rights, which went into effect in 2014, by adding provisions of what procedures a parent must consent to when a child is born.
Through the existing Parental Bill of Rights, parents must consent before their newborn undergoes any number of medical procedures. HB3014 would add several things to this category, including bathing the child and administering the Vitamin K shot.
While I am in favor of parental rights, I felt this specific change did not have the best interests of Oklahoma’s children at heart. The Vitamin K shot saves the lives of many babies by helping their blood clot, as newborns’ blood does not clot.
Additionally, there was concern about emergency situations, because most parents know how quickly something can go wrong in pregnancy and labor. When the mother goes under anesthesia for a C-section, she legally cannot consent to anything for 24 hours so the anesthesia has time to leave her system. Without the Vitamin K shot after birth, the baby is at an extremely high risk of having a brain aneurysm or other medical emergency that the shot would have prevented.
The bill also sharply increased the fine from $1,000 to $10,000, which I felt didn’t fit the crime, especially when the crime may be accidentally bathing a baby too early. For those reasons, I voted against HB3014, which failed with 5 ayes and 10 nays.
I thoroughly enjoy hearing from constituents, and I encourage you to reach out to me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
