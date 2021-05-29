Memorial Day is a meaningful holiday for me and my family.
I am so thankful for my father who served in the Army and my father-in-law who served in the Navy. The father of my legislative assistant at the Capitol, Kaley Mills, is still serving in the Air Force.
Many of us personally know people who have served or even given their lives for our country. The veterans in my family inspire me to continue serving the people of District 33 to the best of my ability.
I am also proud to know Junior Herring, a World War II veteran from Cushing. Junior was recently recognized at the Capitol for his service and led the House in the pledge of allegiance at the beginning of our daily floor session.
This is what Memorial Day is all about – taking time to remember all the people who sacrificed their time, health or lives so we can have the freedoms we enjoy today. Thanks to the sacrifices of our veterans, we enjoy so many freedoms that we don’t have to even think twice about, like the right to own property or move freely without permission from the government.
How often do we stop to give thanks for the men and women who have served our country? Let’s not take today, or any day, for granted. Thank you, God, for our freedoms here in this country, and thanks to my constituents in District 33 who have sacrificed to protect those freedoms.
I headed back to District 33 to enjoy Memorial Day after wrapping up the last day of our legislative session. Looking at our session as a whole, I think we accomplished some really good things this year.
We gave public education its largest budget ever with nearly $3.2 billion. We also passed legislation to implement class size limits in kindergarten and first grade, as well as a bill to allow for open transfer between school districts.
We also sent the Redbud School Funding Act to the Governor this week. This legislation corrects funding disparities for brick-and-mortar public schools in low property value areas while addressing charter school funding.
As part of the budget, we also added $800 million into our state savings account to preserve some money for an eventual economic downturn.
The voters of Oklahoma approved Medicaid expansion in a June 2020 election. This year, the House and Senate passed legislation to provide guardrails and oversight to ensure Medicaid expansion is implemented in the most transparent and efficient way possible.
It’s a team effort to pass legislation – members of the House worked with the Senate, as well as the Governor, to accomplish these things. Government isn’t perfect, and it can definitely be messy, but I believe we’re trying to do what is best for the people of Oklahoma.
As your state representative, I want to best represent your voice at the State Capitol. I encourage my constituents to reach out to me about their beliefs and concerns. You can contact me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for allowing me to serve District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.