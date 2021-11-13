This week, I’ve decided to dedicate my entire column to honoring service members like Terry Hoggatt from Cushing. If not for the sacrifices of our men and women in service, we wouldn’t have the liberties that we enjoy today in America.
Terry served in the Army for several years and received many accolades, but also did so much for his hometown community to pass on the freedoms that we continue to fight for and that make American such an exceptional country.
He graduated from Cushing High School in 1960 and joined the U.S. Army in 1964, where he trained in Infantry School and became an expert marksman on the M-14 and M-60 machine guns. He served in Vietnam as a helicopter door gunner and was separated from active duty in 1966 as a highly decorated soldier after surviving several crashes and continuing to engage the enemy while wounded. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Air Medal, Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and the Distinguished Service Cross for “heroic service against the enemy in South Vietnam.”
In 1967, he married Darla Burks, with whom he had two sons, Lance and Mick. He loved his family and left them an incredible legacy.
After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1969, Terry became the sports editor at the Cushing Daily Citizen and later became the managing editor. He received numerous honors from the Oklahoma Newspaper Foundation, including the “Beachy Musselman Award” that he considered the highlight of his career.
Throughout a long battle with cancer and heart disease, he continued working for the Cushing Daily Citizen, and his last article was published the day before he passed away on June 21, 1997.
On Thursday, I attended a Veterans Day ceremony in Cushing to honor Terry, who recently had a portion of Highway 18 named for him. I was honored to help push this highway designation through the Legislature earlier this year.
The memorial highway stretches from Deep Rock Road three miles north to include the bridge over the Cimarron River, not far from where Terry grew up.
The ceremony was so moving, and it was inspiring to hear about the impact Terry had on the town of Cushing through his involvement in numerous community organizations. I was honored to join a room full of people who took time on Veterans Day to recognize Terry’s widow, his sons, and their families. I want to thank Farrell Kleckner for all of his work to make the highway designation and ceremony possible.
We are standing on the shoulders of men and women like Terry Hoggatt, and it’s fitting for us to honor the members of our military on holidays like Veterans Day.
Not all of us will serve our country in this way, but we can all contribute to our communities.
Many of you have reached out to me about issues that concern you, from vaccine mandates to opioid lawsuits, and this is part of being a good citizen.
One of the things that makes America special as a country is the variety of interests and values that we as the American people hold. We may not always agree with each other, but we should respect the people who make their voices heard and work to bring their values to the forefront.
Please continue to reach out to me about what matters to you, and we will all work together to make America a good place for our kids and grandkids. You can reach me at john.talley@okhouse.gov or 405-557-7304.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.