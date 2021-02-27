In the midst of our legislative deadline to pass bills out of committee, the House also hit the ground running and heard two major education reform bills on the floor.
The first, House Bill 2074, relates to open transfer from one public school to another. I voted in favor of this bill because I think it brings more clarity to when, where and how the transfer process takes place.
If this bill becomes law, the transfer process will be more transparent and give students and parents more power when it comes to transferring schools. The bill also maintains local control by allowing school boards to set capacity limits for each grade level and allow schools to deny a transfer if the student has consistent absentee or discipline issues.
Our second education bill of the week was House Bill 2078 and deals with the school funding formula. Public preK-12 education receives over 50% of our state budget every year, so it’s important we take a hard look at how that funding is distributed.
The current problem with the funding formula is that students are counted twice if they start the year in one school and transfer to another. According to the bill’s author, Rep. Kyle Hilbert, approximately 700,000 students are in public schools in Oklahoma, but about 755,000 students have been counted at one time under the formula and the state was required to provide money for the larger count.
Ultimately, I voted in favor of the bill because I believe this new formula will enable local school boards and superintendents to improve their schools. HB 2078’s updated funding formula would free up around $200 million and result in more money per individual student. This alone isn’t going to fix everything, but we need to keep moving forward and make some changes in order to see improvement, even though change is never easy.
Before a bill can be heard on the floor, it has to pass committee. Our deadline to pass all bills out of committee was Thursday, Feb. 25, which means we’ll spend the next two weeks on the House floor all day going over bills that were approved by their committee.
I passed another bill, House Bill 2388, out of committee before the deadline. This bill allows school districts to provide instruction to students about social-emotional learning, which is the process through which we manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy, maintain positive relationships and make responsible decisions. I look forward to presenting this bill on the floor sometime in the next two weeks!
This week, I also hosted a high school page, Hannah Jackson, who is a senior from Perkins. She plans to major in business at the University of Central Oklahoma and become a pharmacy technician. She worked hard serving the representatives during an extremely busy week in the House and was very eager to learn! Thank you for your dedication this week, Hannah!
As more legislation is brought to the House floor, I often send emails to constituents asking for their thoughts on a bill. If you’d like to be on my email list, send me an email and I can add you to it!
As always, feel free to email me your thoughts on legislation or give me a call. My email address is john.talley@okhouse.gov and my office phone is 405-557-7304. Thank you!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
