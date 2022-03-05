I’ve had several questions from constituents about committee work, so I want to detail that part of the legislative process.
Early in the session, the Floor Leader’s team assigns each bill to the committee that most closely aligns with the subject matter of the bill. However, sometimes bills are assigned to a certain committee that will either be more favorable toward it, if the Floor Leader supports the bill, or to a committee that is more likely to kill it, if the Floor Leader is opposed to the measure.
Each committee is led by a chair and vice chair, who are appointed by the Speaker of the House. The chair has authority to decide how to run their committee and designate the committee’s agendas, determining which bills will be heard.
Not every bill assigned to a committee will receive a hearing because that’s at the discretion of the chair. As vice chair of the House Children, Youth and Family Services Committee, I’ve been part of these decisions with Chairwoman Carol Bush.
There are many reasons why a bill may not be heard. A bill may be poorly written or could create more issues than it would solve if it passed. Sometimes the policy is a great idea, but the author needs to take more time to work on it and bring in additional perspectives. Occasionally, numerous representatives file very similar bills and decide to combine them into one. And sometimes advocacy groups push hard to prevent a bill from being considered.
I had some bills that were not granted a committee hearing this session, even after conversations with the committee chairs. Unfortunately, that’s just part of the process.
Even if a bill receives a hearing and passes out of committee, there is no guarantee it will be brought before the entire House Chamber for consideration. The Floor Leader’s team has the important job of setting the daily agenda for floor sessions, and they can decide if and when a bill will be heard.
If a bill is presented and approved by the entire House Chamber, it proceeds to the Senate, where it goes through the same process again, beginning with the Senate committee. With 101 House members passing hundreds of bills off the House floor every year, some Senate committees cannot consider all the House bills assigned to them, or they simply choose not to.
Thursday was the deadline to pass bills out of House committees.
Any bill that did not make it out of committee this week is effectively dead now.
This week, I presented two of my bills before their committees, and both passed unanimously!
House Bill 3073 passed the House Public Health Committee on Wednesday with a 10-0 vote. The bill does two things: it defines “palliative care” in a way that ensures eligible patients can continue to access necessary treatment, and it gives patients with sickle cell disorder an exemption from the burdensome requirements for pain management.
Another bill, House Bill 3205, was heard before the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee, where it passed 4-0.
The bill significantly reduces court costs assessed to children in Oklahoma’s juvenile justice system.
The financial strain of excessive fees negatively impacts the families of justice-involved youth. HB3205 eases this burden by reducing the costs of counsel fees, diversion fees and probation/supervision fees. It does not eliminate or reduce restitution to compensate victims, nor does it reduce the criminal penalty.
Even during busy weeks like this one, I am always mindful of what an honor it is to serve as your state representative. Feel free to reach out to me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
