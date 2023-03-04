This week was packed with numerous committee meetings, as Thursday was the deadline to pass House bills out of House committees.
On Tuesday, I presented House Bill 1028 before the House Common Education Committee, where it passed unanimously. HB1028 prohibits the use of corporal punishment against students with Individualized Education Plans, which are personalized for each student with a physical, mental or emotional disability.
Two of my bills passed their committees on Wednesday.
House Bill 2591 passed the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee. This legislation states that any admission of criminal conduct disclosed during a peer support counseling session is privileged and confidential information. However, the bill notes that any admission of a plan to commit a future crime is not.
HB2591 was requested by the Oklahoma Dept. of Public Safety. These changes would help law enforcement officers feel more comfortable seeking treatment for their mental health needs by addressing any anxiety associated with openly discussing traumatic events, whether or not the traumatic event could potentially be a violation of law.
House Bill 1082 was approved by the House Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances Committee. This bill was requested by a constituent and we worked on it together last year, but weren’t able to come to a consensus with stakeholders ahead of the legislative deadlines. HB1082 adds a legal definition of “palliative care” to statute to ensure patients can get the care they need.
I’m still working with groups to solidify the specific definition of “palliative care,” so I will strike title when the bill comes to the House floor. Striking the title means the bill has to return to its chamber of origin for a final vote before it can become law. It can still move through the process and meet deadlines, but this procedural move lets other lawmakers know it’s still a work in progress, and they’ll have another chance to vote on the final version.
On Thursday, I presented House Bill 1072 to the House Judiciary – Civil Committee, where it passed 9-0. I’ve been working with the Oklahoma Dept. of Human Services on this bill for several years. If signed into law, HB1072 would require the court schedule a hearing to determine whether a placement is consistent with the goals for a child and meets their needs within 60 days of the child being placed in that residential treatment program.
Also this week, I presented and passed my first bill of the session off the House floor. House Bill 1006 relates to the sale of surplus county-owned property and clarifies language of a bill I ran last year. The bill now moves to the Senate, where it is authored by Sen. Jerry Alvord, who will move the bill through committee and the Senate floor before it can be sent to the Governor for his signature.
I also want to share important information regarding 211, a free 24/7 phone service provided by United Way to help connect Oklahomans with more than 15,000 health and human resources statewide. I encourage you to reach out if you have questions or are in need of additional information. To learn about these resources, you can call the line at 211, text your zip code to 898-211 or visit www.211.org to chat or browse resources.
To date, House District 33 has received 4,487 referrals through 211. Most of those needs were related to mental health or addiction services, utility assistance or housing concerns. In 2022, more than 343,000 Oklahomans were assisted across the state through 211.
As always, please reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns about legislation. You can contact me at john.talley@okhouse.gov or 405-557-7304. Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
