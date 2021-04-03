We’ve wrapped up another busy week at the Capitol, but in the midst of all the bills, we still found time to stop and focus on the people we’re serving.
Monday was Vietnam Veterans Day, and I attended the Oklahoma Vietnam Veterans Day Observance at the Oklahoma History Center that morning. During the ceremony, a Huey helicopter that was flown in the war was dedicated as part of a new exhibit honoring these veterans.
Like many other Americans, I lost numerous friends in the Vietnam conflict. Unfortunately, due to the unpopularity of the war at the time, our service members did not receive the welcome they deserved when they returned from the war, so it was wonderful to recognize our veterans and properly welcome them home. We owe our veterans a debt of gratitude for their sacrifice.
On Tuesday, I spoke with members of the Oklahoma Airport Operators Association who were at the Capitol to meet with lawmakers and advocate for more funding for infrastructure at airports, such as improved runways and hangers.
More than 1,100 aerospace entities operate in the state, including manufacturers, research and development, military and others. More than 120,000 Oklahomans are employed in the aerospace and defense industries.
I enjoyed visiting with Grayson Ardies, director of the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, and Cushing Airport Manager Mike Middleton.
I encourage you to mark your calendars now for this summer’s Fly-In Fair at the Cushing Municipal Airport from June 4-6. The fair will have all sorts of booths, shows and food trucks, as well as helicopter rides! There is a car show scheduled on June 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and an aircraft show June 6 from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Admission is $5 per car. More information will be available as the event approaches.
Meanwhile, bills continued moving through the legislative process, and House Bill 1112, which I filed and passed through the House, was approved by the Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee on Monday. This was a constituent request bill and would allow the Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife to set trapping seasons and methods of take for furbearing animals.
Currently, legislation is required to make any changes to this, but I believe these decisions are best left to the experts at the Wildlife Dept. who study these animal populations extensively. Now that the bill has passed Senate committee, it’s eligible to be considered on the Senate floor and is on the home stretch to becoming law!
Another one of my bills, House Bill 2351, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
The House has recently begun hearing Senate bills in committee, and I am carrying several as the House author. Legislators sign on to carry a bill in the opposite chamber it was filed in, so I have agreed to carry some Senate bills through House committees and floor proceedings. I am working to move those bills through committees right now.
We’re considering more and more legislation every day, so I want to remind you to please call or email my office with any questions or concerns about any bill. As your state legislator, I was elected to work for you! My email address is john.talley@okhouse.gov and my office phone is 405-557-7304. Thank you!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
