The last 10 years of cuts to Oklahoma public education funding have forced many districts to implement cost-saving practices. Because the cuts have been pretty consistent, teachers are often required to do more and more with less. Many have gone to other states or left teaching entirely. The last two years of pay increases have helped stem the flow of exiting teachers but the high level of workplace stress is still something that needs to be addressed. I submitted a bill this session that I hope will address one of the workplace stressors that could also make a significant positive shift in our school cultures.
The Violence De-Escalation Training for Teachers bill (HB4106) aims to benefit students by helping emergency certified teachers, veteran teachers and improving school culture. Teachers will learn the brain science behind trauma and how to help students learn methods of self-regulation. Students who experience trauma in other parts of their lives may become easily frustrated in the classroom, and this can turn to anger. As part of de-escalation training, teachers will learn the signs of frustration and how to redirect negative behaviors before they escalate. They can then address the behaviors in a non-confrontational way, allowing the student to process the effects of their behavior, as well as learn to strategize for future success.
Emergency certified teachers are professionals who are qualified in their field of study but did not complete a teacher-certification program in college. Oklahoma has seen a surge in emergency-certified teachers, as more and more veteran teachers have left the classroom and student populations have continued to grow. In some schools, the number of emergency-certified teachers exceeds traditionally certified counterparts. This is particularly troubling, as most emergency-certified teachers leave the profession within three years. Low pay, burnout, lack of support from administration, and students needing more personal attention than they can provide are all contributing factors to the revolving door of emergency-certified teachers.
Veteran teachers will also benefit from this required training. Teachers are under a great deal of stress on a daily basis, and that stress can result in short tempers and quick fixes, rather than open dialogues with students, coworkers, and administration. Violence can escalate even in classrooms of the most seasoned of teachers. Teachers who complete this training will have a clear process, and consistent vocabulary, which will provide additional credibility with their administrators. This is key to ensure that, should classroom violence occur, teachers will be able to gain the backing of their administrator.
School cultures will improve because the training will establish a common language, and open the door to establishing a school-wide discipline program where teachers and administrators can support each other to serve students better. At Westwood, we had a similar program that included a resource room for students who needed to address their behaviors, staffed by a person trained to help them negotiate their emotions and come up with a plan of action. This room was not a punishment, it was a learning tool. Some kids never needed it, some went only a few times, and a few needed it daily. The few were the ones that needed additional support from the principal and parents to address their needs and modify their behavior. The system worked well for years. Each year when new staff started at the school, we all took a refresher. We spoke the same language when it came to discipline and the same rules applied in the classroom, the hallway and the playground.
House Bill 4106 passed through committee last week and should be heard on the floor soon. My goal in this legislation is not to create more requirements on schools, but to encourage and empower teachers with the tools they need to guide students in how to express their needs in positive ways. HB4106 will help teachers, administrators, and their students come together to change their school climates to be more cooperative.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding District 34, please don’t hesitate to email trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411. Also, if you come to the Capitol, stop by and say hello!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.