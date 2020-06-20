This week, I want to recognize the tremendous efforts by some of our OSU Cowboys who have played a key role in the university’s ability to provide COVID-19 testing.
Since OSU joined the state’s efforts to increase testing, they have been able to more than double Oklahoma’s testing capacity! This increase of testing dramatically improved Oklahoma’s ability to gather an accurate picture of the virus in our state and helped improve our state’s response.
A team of volunteers, students and professionals have willingly answered the call in a critical time of need. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this effort to serve their fellow Oklahomans!
Last week, I discussed the Farmers to Families food distribution that was taking place in Cushing every Saturday this month. This is a great program that provides a much needed service to those in our community who are in need. My wife and I joined the volunteers on Saturday to help load boxes of food into cars, and we’re looking forward to volunteering again on the 27th! If you’d like to volunteer with me, please contact my office to let me know.
Also on Saturday, I attended Yale’s high school graduation. It was held outside at the football field, with the seniors in the home bleachers and family and friends sitting in lawn chairs on the field. I’m proud of the work these kids put in during their school careers to achieve this momentous goal and I’m glad the Yale administrators found a way to honor them despite the craziness of the last few months.
With the changes to the upcoming election brought about by the catastrophic health emergency, I wanted to quickly remind readers that if you plan to vote by absentee ballot, you must request your ballot from the State Election Board a week before the election. Under the current health circumstances, you can either have your absentee ballot notarized like usual or you can include a copy of your ID with the ballot. Many banks and libraries have stepped up to fulfill this need and are offering to notarize ballots or make copies of your ID for free. You can find more information at www.ok.gov/elections/Notary_Services.html.
Last month, I challenged the towns in District 33 to a competition to see who can achieve the highest response rate on the 2020 U.S. census. House District 33 has seen a steady increase in our response rate over the several weeks, but I want to give a special shoutout this week to Ripley, who raise their response rate to 35.6% up from 19.4% last week! They almost doubled their response rate in just a week – great job!
Oklahoma is still a few points behind the nationwide response rate. Undercounting just 2% of the population would put Oklahoma at risk of losing about $1.8 billion in federal funding throughout the next decade. Those billions of dollars, which would go directly into our schools, roads, healthcare and public safety services, could instead be sent to another state.
If you haven’t completed your census yet, go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to complete it today. It only takes 10 minutes but has huge implications for the next 10 years and the future of our state.
Remember that my office is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have. You can reach out at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
