I attended an interim study this week at the Capitol focused on the criminalization of domestic violence survivors. The study was held before the House Judiciary-Criminal Committee and was hosted by fellow lawmaker Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin.
Rep. Hasenbeck explained the frustration survivors feel when they are prosecuted for protecting themselves and their children from an abuser. Those of us who attended the study heard from survivors of such violence, including the testimonies of several women who are incarcerated for fighting back against their attackers. We also heard from advocates and prosecutors who acknowledged the state’s domestic abuse rates are high and getting higher, which is why it’s valuable to address these inconsistencies.
It will be important for us to continue this vital conversation by hearing additional perspectives from law enforcement and others as we move toward solutions for those impacted by domestic violence.
The Children, Youth, and Family Services Committee, which I sit on as vice chair, will hold interim studies over the next few weeks. Tuesday, Sept. 20, the committee will take an in-depth look at adoption and foster care in Oklahoma. Tuesday, Sept. 27, we will hear a study reviewing the current effectiveness and functionality of the Restricted Registry and another study examining the landscape of Oklahoma’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. We will also evaluate the regulatory constraints and burdens on adoption agencies and Oklahoma families as a result of state statute or administrative rules.
I’ve received a number of questions from constituents who are confused about the ramifications of abortion laws that have taken effect in Oklahoma since the Supreme Court’s ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the matter of abortion back to the states. Oklahoma’s attorney general recently released some helpful guidelines that I want to pass along.
Oklahoma criminalized abortion in 1910 and that law remains in effect and is now being enforced with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A new law criminalizing abortion, with increased penalties, took effect in August. Ending the life of an unborn child in Oklahoma is a crime, unless it is necessary to preserve the mother’s life. Oklahoma also has enacted laws approving private civil damages against those who perform or assist in performing abortions in Oklahoma. It’s important to remember, however, that none of our laws – civil or criminal – punish the mother in connection with an abortion.
In addition, Oklahoma’s criminal and civil abortion laws do not apply to:
-Unintentional miscarriages;
-Ectopic pregnancies and related treatments;
-In vitro fertilization (IVF); or
-Contraception, including Plan B.
The attorney general’s guidance also makes clear to Oklahoma law enforcement that they should be focused on ending elective abortion in Oklahoma, and that other scenarios are either not illegal or should be handled with “careful discretion” and in consultation with the Attorney General’s office.
On a final note, I want to let you know about an event you don’t want to miss – the 34th Annual Festival in the Park at Cushing’s beautiful Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This family friendly event, hosted by the Cushing Chamber of Commerce, features free rides and attractions, roaming magicians and musicians, amazing homemade foods provided by local nonprofits raising funds for their services, and shopping at diverse and eclectic vendor booths. I plan to stop by and look forward to visiting with my constituents.
As always, it is an honor to serve you. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me at 405-557-7304 or John.Talley@okhouse.gov.
John Talley serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes parts of Logan and Payne counties.
