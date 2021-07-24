Over the past year, I’ve heard from numerous constituents who have faced difficulty receiving their REAL ID or renewing their driver’s license.
REAL IDs began to roll out in Oklahoma around March 2020, and there were several issues with the system used. Office closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks and limited hours during the pandemic on top of these existing issues quickly culminated in a backlog, and we’re still working to catch up.
During session, the Legislature passed several bills to address this pressing issue, and the Oklahoma Dept. of Public Safety is now preparing to launch megacenters across the state to provide Oklahomans with an additional avenue to process driver’s license or state ID renewals or replacements, as well as REAL IDs.
The megacenters will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. The Oklahoma City megacenter opens July 26 at 1000 N.E. 10th, and the Tulsa-based location opens Aug. 16 at 7130 S. Lewis Ave., Suite 190. There are no appointments but are first come, first served.
I recommend that you check with your local tag agency to see if they have any upcoming appointments available before making the drive to OKC or Tulsa. The megacenters can be a good option for people who need to renew their license immediately and can’t get in anywhere locally. However, the megacenters are only processing drivers licenses and REAL IDs. For all other services, such as titles or tags, visit your local tag agency.
Remember, certain documentation is needed to complete the REAL ID process. Check the requirements at realid.ok.gov before heading to a megacenter.
On Friday, the House Speaker announced 113 approved interim studies. Lawmakers use the months of interim to examine subjects in depth by inviting subject experts to speak, then consider whether the issue can or should be addressed with legislation.
I requested an interim study to examine the effects of recent state policies restricting opioid prescribing. I am working on this study with Reps. Preston Stinson and Ty Burns. My second interim study request, with Rep. Ronny Johns, will examine compensation of education support professionals across the state to see if they are receiving the pay they deserve.
Since both these studies have been approved to move forward, we’ll begin scheduling speakers and drafting the agendas. I’ll share more details about those studies when the date gets closer.
I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me about my interim study on opioid prescriptions. It’s been very eye-opening to see how many people this issue affects, and I look forward to finding a way to help patients continue to receive the treatment they need.
All approved interim studies can be viewed on the House website, www.okhouse.gov, by visiting the “Committees” tab and following the “Interim Studies” link. I’ll highlight additional interim studies that I find particularly interesting in a later column.
As always, please reach out to my office with any questions or concerns. You can contact me at john.talley@okhouse.gov and 405-557-7304.
Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
