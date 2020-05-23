One of my first realizations about the sacrifice of our soldiers came when I was 10. All the kids were supposed to be sound asleep, but I snuck out of my bed to listen to the grown-ups talk. I had never heard my two uncles speak of their time in World War II, but after a few beers they spoke freely about their time in a prison camp.
Some of their stories I have never been able to forget.
As we approach Memorial Day, let us think of those who have gone before us: for me, it was my father, my father-in law in his Korean Mash Unit, the classmates who were drafted, left town and never returned.
In the 1998 film “Saving Private Ryan,” Tom Hanks’ character, Captain John H. Miller, sacrifices his life to allow his fellow soldiers the opportunity to flee to safety. He spoke his dying words to Private Ryan: “Earn this. Earn it.” When I heard that phrase, it put into words what I had felt sitting in the dark and hearing stories from my two uncles from Ardmore about their sacrifices and the debt we owe. Since then, I have never forgotten the lesson to live our lives earning the sacrifices made for our freedom.
I hope you take time on Memorial Day to appreciate the freedoms we all enjoy because of the sacrifices of our veterans.
Thankfully, the Legislature adjourned on Friday, which meant my colleagues and I could return home to our districts to celebrate Memorial Day!
We left the door open to coming back in the event that we need to, but as of right now it doesn’t appear that we will need to. We spent Friday considering several pieces of legislation that the Governor had vetoed. We ultimately overturned six of his vetoes in addition to the four vetoed budget bills from last week.
These bills covered a variety of topics: Senate Bill 1002 and House Bill 4018 are related to improving rural broadband access. Another bill, House Bill 3819 prohibits state agencies from restricting the Legislature’s access to contracts and agreements to help improve government transparency.
On Friday morning, I joined Rep. Trish Ranson to recognize an Unsung Hero in the Stillwater community. We presented Becky Taylor with the Unsung Hero award for her incredible job helping feed the community through her role as Executive Director of Our Daily Bread. Sen. Tom Dugger also helped prepare the award to honor her with.
Since helping the board open the store in September of 2017, Becky has navigated them through three food crises: the teacher walkout, the government shutdown and now COVID-19. Becky is an incredible example for the entire community on how to assist our hungry friends and neighbors and maintain their dignity during the process. It was an honor to get to present her with the Unsung Hero award!
Before wrapping up, I want to once again ask you to complete the U.S. census! Many District 33 residents have filled out the 2020 census. Our state still lags behind the national response rate of 59.9%. In District 33, Perkins continues to lead with a 63% response rate!
Remember, if you haven’t completed your census yet, visit 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to complete it today.
My office is available to help with any questions or concerns you may have during this pandemic. You can email me at john.talley@okhouse.gov or call my office at (405) 557-7304 to talk to my legislative assistant, Kaley.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.