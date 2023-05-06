The Governor signed a third bill of mine into law this week.
House Bill 1029 directs the State Dept. of Education to create a standard form for reporting on student homelessness. This form is important to ensure we can direct these students toward resources.
This bill has been a long time coming. I hosted an interim study on this topic last year and have worked with the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth, as well as others to ensure we can begin accurately reporting the number of students who are homeless, which will allow our schools to tap into more state and federal funding to help these students overcome barriers to their educational success.
I want to thank everyone who helped me get this bill across the finish line. It takes a team effort for any piece of legislation to become law.
On the topic of education, discussions are continuing at the Capitol over an education plan that will benefit every student in the state of Oklahoma. It’s hard to provide an update in my column because the situation changes daily, and even hourly at times.
The House wants to see increased funding for every public school district and pay raises for teachers signed into law this year. However, we don’t want to see legislation that favors urban or suburban areas of the state while our rural schools are hurting.
We have been working on a tiered system of income tax credits for students enrolled in a private school and a $1,000 tax credit for homeschooled students.
I want to be clear that these tax credits are not vouchers. A voucher is money you get on the front end to enroll your student in a private school, while a tax credit is something you are reimbursed for after spending the money.
Additionally, a tax credit requires proof of expenses as well as verification that your child stayed enrolled in the private school for the whole school year. Tax credits come from the state General Revenue Fund, not from the school funding formula as vouchers would. This ensures that there will not be any money redirected from public schools, because keeping those funded is critical.
My top priorities for education are a teacher pay raise and support staff pay raises, and I will continue to push for those.
Meanwhile, we are entering the final weeks of session and tying up loose ends on legislation. I want to thank Haeleigh Blank, who served as a page for my office last week! Haeleigh is a senior from Cushing. It was a joy to host Haeleigh and get to know her for the week she was here, and I hope she learned a lot from her experience at the Capitol.
I also want to thank Journi James, who was my intern this semester.
She grew up in Eufaula and is currently studying psychology at OSU. During her time at the Capitol, Journi has worked hard to help me and my assistant in our office, and it’s been a pleasure having her as part of our team. She always came equipped with a willingness to learn and a positive attitude.
Journi has wrapped up her internship so she can focus on studying for finals. I appreciate all the work she did this semester to help me serve the people of House District 33!
As always, please reach out to my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov with any questions or concerns about legislation.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
