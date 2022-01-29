This week, members of the House Appropriations & Budget Committee heard budget presentations from the leaders of our six highest-appropriated agencies, and I sat in on several of those meetings.
On Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma Dept. of Human Services Director Justin Brown presented their budget request for fiscal year 2023. The agency requested an additional $72 million to go to implementing any rate changes, addressing waiting list and priority needs, and boosting senior nutrition.
Director Brown said that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a surge of Oklahomans needing services. He mentioned they distributed $1.7 billion in SNAP benefits to support almost 400,000 families last year.
He also said the agency helped childcare providers remain open during the pandemic by addressing structural gaps in the childcare industry, offering an increased federal subsidy rate of $5 per child and increasing the number of absences allowed per child to 11.
Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which oversees SoonerCare and Insure Oklahoma, requested an additional $80 million for FY23.
Chief Executive Officer Kevin Corbett explained that the majority of that increase would maintain funding for SoonerCare as well as accommodate its expected growth in the next year. This growth includes both the 2.6% traditional Medicaid growth and the 6% growth for those applying for Medicaid expansion. There are also anticipated cost inflation concerns within the programs that they are preparing for.
On Wednesday, I sat in on two more budget presentations.
The State Dept. of Education requested a total of $3.26 billion. Their Chief of Government Affairs, Carolyn Thompson, said over 77% of the funding increase would go directly into the funding formula.
They also requested $45.2 million for textbooks and $124.1 million for specific programing, including Alternative Education, Reading Sufficiency Act and SoonerStart.
The Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education presented later on. They asked for an increase of about $85 million to meet the demand for critical workforce initiatives in the coming fiscal year. New Chancellor Allison D. Garrett explained that the investment we make in workforce development this year will pay huge dividends for the state in years to come.
Critical needs areas were identified in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields as well as health care. Chancellor Garrett said that only five counties have enough health care workers to meet current needs, and this is particularly pronounced in rural areas.
Funding also would be allocated to help address the shortage of teacher candidates. We must have more teachers in our state if we want students to be fully prepared for the demands of life and the workforce once they graduate high school or college.
In closing, I wanted to share that I recently had a constituent reach out to ask how soon after retirement he could return to teaching and coaching. I contacted the State Dept. of Education and decided to include their response here for others who may be wondering as well.
There are two options available. A person can go back after 60 days but would be capped at a $15,000 salary for the next three years, or they can wait a year and return without a salary cap, so they could negotiate their salary or raises with the district.
I often receive questions like this from constituents and help track down the answers for them. If you have questions, you can reach out to me at john.talley@okhouse.gov or 405-557-7304 and I will do my best to assist you!
Thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
