I am thankful that five of my bills have been signed into law this year! At the start of session, I was working on about 10 House bills and agreed to author eight Senate bills. As each session progresses, many bills end up dropping off at various stages in the process.
For some legislation, simply filing a bill on the issue is enough to get the conversation started, and the bill can be dropped while the issue is addressed through other means.
For example, last year I filed House Bill 1706 to designate Oklahoma’s 375 miles of Route 66 as an official US Bicycle Route to encourage bicyclists to travel within Oklahoma and boost tourism. After the bill passed committee last session, I visited with some colleagues and determined it would be better to work with the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation directly on this.
Since then, I’ve been part of a task force to map out the route, gain community support and provide recommendations to ODOT to make the road more bike-friendly. I received word this week that US Bike Route 66 through Oklahoma has been officially approved! This opens the way for an estimated 250,000 bike riders to pass through our state in 2026, the 100 year anniversary of the Mother Road. Many thanks to people like Kevin Mussett from Stillwater who worked so hard on mapping this out.
On other bills I filed this session, the further I dug into the issue to develop language for the bill, I discovered that it would take more time to fine tune, so those were laid over until next session. This gives me the chance to hold conversations during the interim or even host an interim study to gather more information and input.
Unfortunately, some bills simply get caught up in the politics and end up being blocked from proceeding.
Some of the best advice I received during my first year as a legislator was from the House Speaker, who told our freshman class, “Don’t be married to your bills.” They may be addressing important issues, but sometimes you get so focused on your own good ideas that you miss other great legislation from colleagues that you could be supporting. With thousands of bills filed every year, we simply have to prioritize some over others. And sometimes you have no control over whether or not your bill is going to be heard.
Here’s a rundown of the bills I’ve passed this session:
House Bill 3045 was requested by the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma and addresses surplussed county property. This bill was signed on April 25 and goes into effect Nov. 1.
House Bill 3073 ensures that patients with sickle cell disease can receive the prescriptions they need. The bill became law on May 16 and will go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns sine die.
House Bill 3205, which was also signed May 16, lowers court costs, including counsel fees, diversion fees, and probation or supervision fees, for children involved in the juvenile justice system. This bill takes effect Nov. 1.
Senate Bill 1248 also goes into effect Nov. 1 and allows counties to pay their employees by direct deposit rather than physical check. Some counties are already doing this, but others felt that current state statute is unclear, so this bill will clarify that. It was signed on April 20.
Senate Bill 1781 requires aircraft dealers to include in their reports to the Tax Commission about the transfer of ownership of an aircraft whether the aircraft is exempt from aircraft excise tax, requested by the Incentive Evaluation Commission. The bill was signed by the Governor on May 2 and takes effect Nov. 1.
During our work on the House floor, we are approving the final drafts of the last bills. We are also voting on the budget to send it to the Governor’s desk before the deadline to adjourn on May 27, which is coming up quickly!
As always, please reach out to my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov with any questions or concerns.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
