In our first official business of 2023, the Legislature met on Tuesday, Jan. 3 for our constitutionally-required Organizational Day, where we reelected Speaker Charles McCall to serve his fourth term as the head of our chamber.
We also reelected Speaker Pro Tempore Kyle Hilbert to serve in the second highest position in the House.
We now look toward our upcoming bill filing deadline on Jan. 19. In previous columns, I mentioned that I would provide information about my bills as they are finalized, so I want to explain the three bills I have filed so far.
My first bill, House Bill 1009, deals with an issue brought to my attention by a constituent. Currently, veterans who are considered 100% disabled receive a sales tax exemption totaling up to $25,000 per year on certain purchases.
Many of our disabled veterans must purchase new cars to accommodate their disability aids, such as wheelchairs. However, the tax on that purchase counts toward the $25,000 cap.
This bill would exclude the sales tax on vehicles purchased by 100% disabled veterans from applying to their tax exemption cap.
My second bill, House Bill 1028, prohibits the use of corporal punishment against students with Individualized Education Plans, which are personalized for each student with a physical, mental or emotional disability.
In Oklahoma over the past year, around 455 students with IEPs received corporal punishment. I have been working with many agencies and leaders in special education to ensure our state is in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
The third bill I have filed so far is House Bill 1029, which was the result of an interim study I held in 2022. The bill would require the Oklahoma Dept. of Education to adopt a standard enrollment form for school districts to use that includes specific questions to help identify students who are homeless. The form would be completed by the parent or guardian during enrollment every year, with results reported to the Dept. of Education.
I’m working with the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth on this bill, as this data would be vital in helping us find better ways to assist students experiencing housing instability. A student is legally considered homeless if their housing situation is not fixed, adequate and stable. Uncertain living situations make it difficult for students to learn, but there are state and national resources available if we can identify which students need assistance.
Every year, about half the bills passed into law are considered “clean-up” language that make changes to previously passed legislation. A legislator can easily think they have developed the best bill in the world to solve a problem, but sometimes it can create new, unintended problems based on the way it’s written.
That’s why it is important that our system of government brings together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and communities across the state to provide their voices in the process. It can sometimes be difficult to work with people who have different values or perspectives, but they can point out flaws in our policy or reasoning and help us as lawmakers develop smarter legislation that will help solve problems rather than create new ones.
Once I receive the schedule for committee meetings, I’ll provide that info in my column because I love for my constituents to attend in person or watch online. I want people to participate in our government and be informed of what is really happening with policy being made.
I will also share information about my other bills once they are finalized, but in the meantime, please reach out with any questions you may have about my first three bills. You can contact me at john.talley@okhouse.gov or 405-557-7304. Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
