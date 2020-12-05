With the start of the new legislative session coming up in February, lawmakers are busy crafting their legislative policies.
Below I’ve outlined what I see as the top five policy priorities for the upcoming session, in no particular order:
Budget shortfall
Constitutionally, the only duty for the Legislature is to write and pass a balanced budget every year. While we still don’t know yet the long-term effects of the pandemic on our state and national economy, I will work to address those issues along with any budget shortfall that we may face.
Healthcare
When Oklahomans passed State Question 802 to expand Medicaid, there was no funding mechanism in place. The Legislature proposed State Question 814 as a funding option to cover part of the cost, but voters failed to pass it. The Legislature has an obligation to uphold the will of the people, and I will work to find solutions to fund the cost of Medicaid expansion. The estimated cost of this in its first year is $162 million, and expansion will take place July 2021.
COVID-19 challenges
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a unique set of challenges that businesses, schools and Oklahomans have had to overcome.
In the midst of these difficulties, the state is preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine. I have already received emails from constituents who are concerned that the vaccine will be mandated; however, I don’t believe Oklahoma would require it, and I will work hard to ensure that it does not. Vaccines should be a matter of individual choice, and those who choose not to be vaccinated can still do their part by wearing a mask and social distancing.
Small business support
House District 33 is home to many small businesses that are a vital part of our communities. These small businesses have been especially impacted by the pandemic. We don’t want to lose them, and I will examine what the state can do to help these businesses stay afloat and continue to invest in our communities.
Broadband connectivity
Some rural areas of Oklahoma, including parts of District 33, have no decent options for internet. This hardship stifles business growth and places burdens on the residents.
Last year, the Legislature created the Rural Broadband Expansion Council to improve and expand high-speed internet connectivity in rural Oklahoma and make it more affordable.
The Council meets regularly to consider recommendations for new policies and incentives to achieve this goal.
These are my top five priorities because I believe these are the most pressing issues facing my constituents right now.
Do you agree or disagree with this list? What issues are most important to you?
I’d like to hear your thoughts.
If you have concerns that aren’t listed here, share those with me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
