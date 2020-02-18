After the new legislative session, lawmakers have spent hours upon hours in committees to consider which new bills should move forward to a vote by the entire House.
On Wednesday, I presented one of my bills, HB3496, before the House Wildlife Committee. I was contacted by a constituent in Stillwater who is a falconer and wants to be able to hunt squirrels year-round. When I reached out to the Wildlife Department on this, they said that presently, legislation is required to make any kind of change to season dates and trapping methods for squirrels, whereas season dates and methods of take for most other wildlife species are laid out by Title 800 rules.
This bill would allow the Dept. of Wildlife to set season dates and bag limits for squirrels with Title 800 administrative rules language rather than going through the legislature. This bill also fixes a couple of other problems – current legal trap types are out of date, as coil springs have been introduced, and requirements for posting signage are inconsistent.
HB 3496 was supported by the Oklahoma Falconer’s Association and the Oklahoma Furbearer Alliance, and I’m pleased that it passed the committee by a unanimous 15-0 vote. Now that it’s passed committee, the next step in the committee process says that the bill is available to be heard on the House floor.
The first month of session is heavily spent in committee, as our first major deadline occurs only three weeks after the start of session.
Monday was the final day to hear House bills in their subcommittees. The House has 10 subcommittees that each address bills dealing with appropriations in different policy areas. Once a bill has passed the subcommittee, it moves to the general committee in its policy area. Bills that don’t affect the budget will start in these standing committees. The deadline to pass bills through standing committee is Feb. 27.
Once a bill passes committee, it’s automatically added to the House floor agenda. This list of bills is what the House floor leader and his team pull from to decide which bills should be voted on by the entire House and when. However, the author of the bill must have a Senate author to carry the bill through the same process in the Senate before the bill may be heard on the House floor.
A bill that originates in the House must be voted on and approved by the House before the next deadline, which is March 12. If a bill hasn’t been heard by this day, it’s dead for the remainder of session. At this point, the House and Senate will switch bills and start the process all over again!
As you can see, there’s a lot of work that goes into the legislative process in a very short amount of time, which is why I value the opinions of my constituents so highly when it comes to voting on legislation.
If you plan to visit the State Capitol during session, please stop by my office! Whether you’re here with a school group, for an advocacy day, or just to visit the seat of our state government, I’d love the chance to visit with you and buy you lunch while you’re here.
Reach out to my office with any questions or to share your opinion on a piece of legislation. You can reach me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
