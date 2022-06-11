With most schools finished for the school year, I want to encourage families looking for a summer adventure close to home to consider making the trip down to our State Capitol in Oklahoma City!
We just completed a much-needed renovation of the Capitol that took eight years. Artwork that was removed for protection during construction is being returned, and the museum in the visitors’ center is spectacular. I encourage you to bring your kids, or just yourself, to come see the beautiful building and learn more about our state government!
If you come for a visit, you may get the chance to watch the House conduct business. The regular session of the Legislature officially adjourned sine die on Friday, May 27, but lawmakers will return to the Capitol for our two special sessions this year.
Our ongoing special session, which began in mid-May, was called by the Legislature for the purposes of distributing federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
On Tuesday, the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding advanced a half dozen projects for consideration by the full Legislature. The six projects address workforce shortages in healthcare and nursing, as well as provide funding for broadband expansion, a behavioral health center and a nonprofit recovery program.
Oklahoma took a unique approach to distributing ARPA funds by opening a public portal last year allowing any Oklahoman to submit project requests for a share of the state government’s $1.8 billion in ARPA funding. In the time the portal was open, more than 1,400 submissions totaling in excess of $18 billion were received, so we have our work cut out for us to prioritize the best use of this money to help Oklahomans recover from the pandemic.
Our other special session was called by the Governor for Monday, June 13. He called this special session to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries and reduce the personal income tax for all Oklahomans. I proudly voted to support personal income tax reduction and eliminate the state portion of the grocery sales tax. Both policies were initially included in the House’s budget negotiations; however, the policies ultimately did not gain enough support in the Senate to advance.
Our constituents are hurting financially during this inflation, and we need to take action to provide some form of tax relief. I’ll continue to advocate for the people in my district and support any well-thought-out tax relief we can provide.
Special sessions are unique because they can run during any period of time, but the bills considered during special sessions can only cover the policies specifically outlined in the official session call. Because of this, the only tax relief measures we can consider during the Governor’s special session are the elimination of the state sales tax on groceries and reduction of the personal income tax, as these were the only two policies outlined in his call.
However, House Speaker Charles McCall has considered amending the call for our first special session to include both ARPA funds and tax relief. The amended call would be much broader and allow us to consider tax relief options beyond the state grocery sales tax and income tax. The Legislature cannot amend a call given by the Governor, which is why we must amend the other session’s call.
We’ll begin the Governor’s special session on Monday and expect to gavel into the other special session as well so we can consider the six ARPA funding proposals. I know all of this can become confusing with different special sessions going on, so please feel free to reach out to me with any questions at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
