I recently sent a group text to my four siblings asking them about their favorite Fourth of July memories.
It was interesting to me that all of them recalled our pre-teen years living on a farm with my Grandpa Stalder. All the cousins would join us for the holiday. The older cousins would crank the ice cream maker until their arms were sore, and my Dad had to take over. Younger siblings sat on top of the container, packing the ice cream and having to wait till the sky was lit.
We also all recalled honoring our relatives who were veterans and singing a patriotic song of some type. We would always say the pledge of allegiance. One of the older men would share a message about the words “liberty and justice for all,” and someone would quote Micah 6:8 to remind us of what the Lord requires: “to act justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.”
With the social unrest today, I am reminded of discussions from my childhood about what justice looks like and how we can live out justice in our personal lives. As we celebrate this Independence Day and the liberties we have been blessed with in our United States and how our faith intertwines, how will you live out “justice for all”?
I hope you have the chance to celebrate the holiday and the freedoms we enjoy as Americans with your loved ones. May you and yours have a meaningful and reminiscent Fourth of July!
Meanwhile, I continue to work on issues that concern our district. A District 33 constituent, Tom Cummings of Cushing, reached out to me a while ago about vision screening for our young students in schools. He is a member of the Lions Club who is looking to donate this equipment to schools. More advanced vision screening equipment is needed to help catch more students who may have vision problems. The earlier these issues are caught and addressed, the less likely a student is to fall behind.
Unfortunately, government red tape prevented the improved equipment from being used by the schools. A statutory change is required to allow this.
There was a bill filed this session to make this change. Senate Bill 1399 passed the Senate unanimously but wasn’t taken up in the House prior to adjournment due to the shortened session as a result of the pandemic. However, the Governor approved administrative rules on Thursday evening that would allow this advanced vision screening equipment to be used.
I’m glad this issue was resolved so vision issues in students can be identified earlier and they can continue with their education!
A little over a month ago, I challenged the towns in District 33 to a competition to see who can achieve the highest response rate on the 2020 U.S. census. House District 33 has seen a steady increase in our response rate over the several weeks, but Oklahoma is still a few points behind the nationwide response rate.
The funding determined by the census goes directly into our schools, roads, healthcare and public safety services. If you haven’t completed your census yet, go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to complete it today. In mid-August, census takers will interview homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 census to help make sure everyone is counted.
Remember that my office is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have. You can reach out at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
