Back in 2018, when I first ran to represent House District 34, I promised that I would remain “committed to engaging with constituents, bridging differences, and supporting policies that put the people of Oklahoma first.” Two years later, I’d like to share some of the ways we’ve stayed engaged.
Over the past two years, hundreds of you have reached out to me via phone and email. You’ve told me about the challenges you face as individuals and Oklahomans, and shared your views on bills before the House and Senate. You’ve expressed strong support for all our public schools, from pre-K to higher ed, and for Medicaid expansion. (Thanks to voters like you across the state, SQ 802 won approval.) You’ve supported our school, university, city, and state responses to the coronavirus pandemic, even as you asked challenging questions.
I’ve tried my best to answer your calls and emails, heed your informed advice and bring your input to the floor of the House.
Knowing that many of you had similar concerns, even if you didn’t contact me, I’ve also looked for ways to share updates more broadly – on radio, TV, print and social media.
If you follow me on Facebook or Instagram, you’ve received nearly daily updates on a multitude of topics. Soon after I started working from home in March, I kicked off the virtual version of Tuesday with Trish – my weekly Facebook Live covering current state, city, and legislative news. Tune in at 8:30 a.m.
In addition, I recently put together an online survey titled “For a Better Oklahoma” and invited participation via email and Facebook. Through late July, we received 122 responses.
The survey focused on your levels of interest in our city, state, and education communities; news and information sources you rely on; and, of course, the issues we face in Oklahoma. I’ll discuss the results in greater depth in the coming weeks, but here’s a quick summary of your feedback on the issues.
The survey listed 15 issues – criminal justice reform, economy, education, energy policy, environment, equal rights, food insecurity, health care access, government responsiveness, gun policy, public health, senior care, state budget, tax reform, and voting access. We asked respondents to rank the importance of each issue on a scale from highly important (3) to not important (0).
Seven issues got scores between 2.93 and 2.57 (equivalent to scores from 98 to 82 on a 100-point scale). Education: 2.93. Health care access: 2.81. Economy: 2.67. Public health: 2.67. Equal rights: 2.65. Criminal justice reform: 2.58. State budget: 2.57.
These results aren’t entirely surprising. After all, we live in an education community – possibly Oklahoma’s top education community given the presence of SPS, OSU, Meridian Technology, and the Department of Career and Technology Education. Plus, the rest of the top issues have been front of mind for months.
If you’ll recall, my top issues were education, health care, and food insecurity when I ran in 2018. I chose them because I saw how critical they were to the children in my classroom and in the choirs I directed. Your survey responses confirmed they were – and are – the right choices.
The most important takeaway from the survey, and from all my communication with you, is that it is essential that I hear from you – all the time. That’s my job. To represent you, I need to keep listening and learning so that I can lead the way to legislation that empowers education, ensures health care access, addresses hunger, rethinks criminal justice, and more.
I believe your agenda should be my agenda. To that end, I promise to keep “engaging with constituents, bridging differences, and supporting policies that put the people of Oklahoma first.”
Thank you for your encouragement, your insight, and your guidance. Let me hear your voice.
Trish Ranson represents Stillwater in District 34 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
