On Monday, I had the honor of attending a graduation for female inmates who had completed a special truck driver training and obtained their commercial drivers licenses. The training was provided through a partnership between the Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections and Central Tech in Drumright. This was the first female class of inmates to complete the training.
Central Tech sent an instructor and some of their trucks to the Canadian County fairgrounds in El Reno, where the DOC would bus the inmates in from OKC every day for about six weeks. A partnership with Freymiller Inc. in Oklahoma City has made jobs available for the graduates, and several of the women are already set up to go to work as soon as they are released from prison.
I attended the graduation ceremony with Superintendent Ron Dyer and Assistant Superintendent Kent Burris from Central Tech in Drumright, who have worked hard to make this possible. I also want to recognize the staff from DOC, Dept. of Public Safety, local tag agencies and several nonprofits who helped these women acquire the documentation necessary to obtain their CDLs.
I am so excited about this program and incredibly proud of the ladies who put in the work to gain this skill that will enrich their lives!
At the Capitol, the House and Senate have approved the Fiscal Year 2022 state budget. The budget appropriates $8.8 billion, which is a 14.3% increase over last year’s budget thanks in part to how quickly Oklahoma reopened our state after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new budget funds our core services while giving education a boost and also provides significant funding for infrastructure.
It also leaves the state with our highest reserve balance in state history. We saw firsthand the importance of having a healthy savings account for the state just last year, when lawmakers pulled a portion from our state savings to supplement the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our state budget. Having saved a portion of our budget when we were able helped our state weather the hard year and prevented major cuts to necessary state services.
House Bill 2900, the general appropriations bill, now heads to the Governor for his approval. Other bills that specify spending limits for various state agencies also are still pending final passage.
This week, the House approved Senate Bill 1038 to allow student teachers to receive compensation for up to one full year. Our student teachers work hard in their classrooms and should be allowed to accept a salary if their school elects to do so – the bill unanimously passed in both chambers! I hope the Governor signs the bill soon.
The Governor recently signed legislation to create new boundaries for the legislative districts. However, as the Legislature has not yet received our final data from the U.S. Census Bureau, these districts are not quite the finalized versions. The Legislature will go into a special session this fall to make adjustments after receiving the final population numbers. There may be further adjustments made to House District 33 and other legislative districts depending on what the data tells us. Comments on the proposed maps can be sent to redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov.
As always, please let me know your thoughts on legislation that we are considering on the House floor! I love hearing from my constituents – as your elected state representative, it’s my duty to represent your voice at the State Capitol, and hearing from you allows me to do that best.
You can reach me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for allowing me to serve District 33!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.