The House and Senate are on a brief break this week to allow time to transfer bills between the chambers and prepare for next week’s committee meetings, so in the meantime, I wanted to highlight some bills we considered in the past few weeks.
In June 2020, Oklahomans passed a state question allowing for Medicaid expansion, and as the Legislature, we have a duty to uphold the will of the people. The House recently approved the Ensuring Access to Medicaid Act, which would establish regulations for health care providers wishing to participate in Medicaid within Oklahoma.
House Bill 1091 specifies how claims are to be processed and ensures that payments made to providers are timely and that rates are following the fee schedules in effect at the date of service. Regardless of what Medicaid delivery system the state moves forward with, we must ensure Oklahomans can access quality health care.
We also approved two bills to bring tax relief to individuals and businesses who are still unfortunately suffering from the economic effects of the pandemic. These bills are designed to grow the economy, recruit new businesses, spur spending after the pandemic and grow state revenues.
House Bill 2041 reduces the personal income tax by 0.25% through a credit, which results in tax reductions for all income levels. House Bill 2083 gradually reduces the state’s outdated corporate income tax, which is currently set at 6%. A deduction would be used over the next five years to reduce the effective rate by 20% a year until it is fully phased out in 2026.
The House passed legislation last week related to the Teachers’ Retirement System. I received many emails from constituents who were concerned about this bill, and ultimately I voted for it, but I wanted to take some time to explain what the bill would do if it becomes law.
State retirement systems generally have two ways that monies flow into the system. One path is employee contributions, which is deducted from paychecks; the second path is employer support, whose contributions match a percentage of the employee’s salary each month.
In Oklahoma’s Teachers’ Retirement System, we also have an additional flow of employer revenues to those systems called dedicated revenue streams. For teachers, 5% of certain big taxes paid by Oklahomans go directly into the TRS, so ultimately, it is still state support for the system.
However, some teachers’ salaries are covered by grant money, a charitable organization, the federal government or another sovereign government. School districts are required to match whatever they offer to state-funded teachers for teachers who are paid through these alternative methods.
HB2293 would provide exceptions for certain entities so the school district wouldn’t have to match that dedicated revenue contribution. This would save school districts some money and also ensure a greater percentage of third parties’ money goes directly to the teachers; however, it is money that TRS is used to getting that they would no longer receive. I hope this information helps to clarify what the bill does!
Next week, we’ll begin hearing Senate bills in House committees, and I look forward to highlighting the important legislation we’re considering. As always, please feel free to send me an email with your thoughts on any bill or give me a call. My email address is john.talley@okhouse.gov and my office phone is 405-557-7304. Thank you!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
