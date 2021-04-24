The Legislature has passed one of its final deadlines this week as we finished hearing Senate bills in the House. We heard 187 bills on the House floor this week alone, many of which were sent to the governor for his approval. The governor has five days to act on a bill after receiving it; however, if he doesn’t sign or veto it in that time frame, the bill automatically becomes law.
We’ll spend the next month considering amendments made in the Senate to House bills. When amendments are rejected, those bills usually head to joint conference committees, where legislators from both chambers try to come to an agreement.
As the end of May approaches, we’ll continue developing the state budget for fiscal year 2022. Education remains the top priority for the House, and I’ll share more details of the budget as those are finalized.
A major bill from this week was Senate Bill 131, which proposes that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority oversee the state’s Medicaid program in-house. Oklahoma is poised to expand Medicaid on July 1 after being approved by Oklahoma voters in June 2020.
This legislation will have lasting effects on the health of Oklahomans for decades to come. The House author, Rep. Marcus McEntire of Duncan, answered questions for an hour before we opened the floor for debate. Ultimately, the House voted 73-17 to approve the bill.
SB131 is supported by 16 health care and patient advocacy organizations and thousands of medical professionals across the state. Our proposed plan would cost about $263 million annually. This is significantly lower than the alternate plan, SoonerSelect, which would cost at least $2 billion to sign the contracts and inevitably incur more costs over time.
This week, I presented one of my own bills, Senate Bill 858, on the House floor. This measure would bring more federal funding to counties across the state, which is especially vital as many counties are still recovering from the financial hit of the pandemic. The House voted 87-0 to pass the bill, but it must return to the Senate before heading to the Governor. I feel this bill is critical and I’m excited to see it moving forward.
Last Saturday, I participated in the 89ers Day Parade in Guthrie. This was the first parade of the year in Oklahoma, and lived up to its reputation as one of the best parades in the state. With a theme of honoring women in the military, the parade lasted about an hour and a half and was attended by several thousand people.
It was filled with marching bands, floats, classic cars, longhorns and historical reenactors, as well as U.S. Marshalls and the U.S. 7th Calvary group. A Will Rogers impersonator was in attendance too, as was my friend Pistol Pete! I enjoyed meeting our current Miss Oklahoma, Addison Price. Other dignitaries in the parade included the 89ers queen and princess and my colleagues in the Legislature Rep. Garry Mize, Rep. John Pfeiffer, and Sen. Chuck Hall. It was a great day!
As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with any questions or concerns over legislation or issues I may be able to assist with. I can be reached at john.talley@okhouse.gov and 405-557-7304. Thank you for the honor of representing House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
