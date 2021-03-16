With a major deadline staring us down, we spent 34 hours on the House floor between Monday afternoon and Thursday evening to hear, debate and vote on bills, not to mention the hours spent off the floor working with staff and legislators to ensure our bills were ready to be presented. Ultimately, we heard 425 bills and passed 416 on to the Senate.
One of the bills passed this week was my own, House Bill 1112, which was a constituent request bill. This would allow the Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife to set trapping seasons and methods of take for furbearing animals.
Currently, legislation is required to make any changes to this, but I believe it is best left to the experts at the Wildlife Dept. who study these animal populations extensively.
The House also approved several bills I coauthored.
House Bill 1679 creates the Sarah Stitt Act, which is named after our First Lady’s efforts to help Oklahomans leaving incarceration prepare to reenter the workforce and find employment. The bill would require the Dept. of Corrections to identify inmates leaving custody within nine months of release so DOC could begin gathering certain documentation to help them find a job. The documentation would include a four-year state ID, vocational training records, work records, birth certificates, Social Security cards and other relevant paperwork.
Complimenting this effort is another bill I coauthored. House Bill 1795 gives the Dept. of Public Safety more flexibility to work with people formerly involved in the criminal justice system to get a provisional drivers license if they are keeping up with their fines and fees. This would allow them to pursue work and education. Current statute makes it exceedingly difficult for someone to receive a license after being involved in the criminal justice system. I’ve personally helped a lot of people coming out of prison get back on their feet, and I know how difficult yet critical this step has been for them.
I also coauthored House Bill 1569, which is the Play to Learn Act. This important legislation would expand the use of play-based learning in our public schools. Play-based learning encourages learning environments that promote movement, creative expression and socialization, among other things. It’s all about fostering an environment that encourages young children to learn new things and enjoy doing so!
The House also passed legislation to cap the cost of insulin for most Oklahomans with Type 1 diabetes. House Bill 1019 would cap the amount of copayment an individual would be required to pay for their insulin at $90 for a 90-day supply. While a person’s copay is based on their own insurance plan, the cost of insulin has skyrocketed in recent years, forcing many Oklahomans who rely on insulin for survival to pay hundreds of dollars or ration their insulin below the recommend amount.
Another very important bill approved by the House this week was House Bill 2089, which would provide a $25,000 tax credit to doctors practicing in rural areas of the state. Healthcare providers are few and far between in some portions of Oklahoma, and incentivizing physicians to move to rural areas would help improve health outcomes of Oklahomans like my constituents in District 33.
Now that our deadline to pass bills out of their chamber of origin has passed, we’ll take a short break next week to allow time for staffers to transfer bills between the House and Senate. After that, we’ll begin hearing Senate bills in House committees and the process will start all over again!
Please feel free to send me an email with your thoughts on any legislation or give me a call. My email address is john.talley@okhouse.gov and my office phone is 405-557-7304. Thank you!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
