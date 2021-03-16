Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.