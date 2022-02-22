(Last week) was our second week of the legislative session, and things are in full swing here at the Capitol!
Dozens of committee and subcommittee meetings, in addition to several advocacy days and special visitors, made for a packed schedule at the Capitol.
We held our first meeting of the House Children, Youth and Family Services Committee, which I co-chair.
I also sit on the Higher Education and Career Tech Committee, the Wildlife Committee and the Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on Select Agencies.
I presented one of my bills in committee and I’m pleased that it passed. House Bill 3045 was requested by the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma and addresses surplused county property.
The Board of County Commissioners sometimes needs to remove machinery, equipment and vehicles from the inventory of the county. The Commissioners are responsible for determining what inventory needs to be surplused for each county department.
However, current state statute prohibits the surplusing of inventory whenever elections of any two county commissioners occur at the same time. This means the BOCC can’t act to surplus any property, which disrupts other county departments. This policy causes delays and inefficiencies throughout county government.
HB3045 would allow the BOCC to act on surplusing inventories when this election cycle occurs, but ONLY for other county departments. The prohibition would still apply to the departments of the commissioners who are up for election.
A highlight of my week was on Monday, when I had the honor of presenting House District 33 resident Norman Durham on the House floor as our Veteran of the Week. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and later earned a Ph.D. in microbial genetics. He spent decades at Oklahoma State University in both teaching and administrative roles and has been inducted into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame.
What a privilege to recognize Norman for his service to our country and his contributions to the Stillwater community! The House also sang Norman “Happy Birthday” to celebrate his 95th birthday, which was that day!
Wednesday was another special day at the Capitol: Rose Day. This is an annual tradition where hundreds of people gather to advocate for the lives of unborn children by presenting their legislators with roses, which symbolize the sanctity of the unborn.
The House unanimously approved a resolution recognizing Rose Day. It was great to see many people from across our state using their voices to promote policies that protect our most vulnerable citizens!
(This) week will be another full week of committee meetings. Feb. 21 is the deadline to pass bills out of subcommittee. Bills that pass their subcommittees are then eligible to be heard by the full Appropriations & Budget Committee, where they must receive another affirmative vote before moving to the House floor.
I have more bills scheduled before committees, and I’ll share details about those bills at a later date. We’ll likely start hearing a few more bills on the House floor as well.
I hope you will consider visiting the Capitol sometime this session to see your government in action. If you do decide to come, please reach out ahead of time to let me know so I can set a time to visit with you and make sure you get a tour. I love welcoming my constituents to the House!
As always, please reach out to my office to share thoughts on legislation or any other issues. You may reach me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of representing House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
