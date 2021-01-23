The 58th Legislature passed its bill filing deadline on Thursday, Jan. 21. Lawmakers have filed all their bills that will be considered in the upcoming session, which will begin Feb. 1. There were 1,942 bills filed in the House, which is higher than past years because so many bills had to be dropped last session due to COVID.
Here is an overview of my bills I’ve filed this year. I don’t have much room here to explain every bill in detail, so please feel free to contact me if you have questions. You can reach me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. I will also highlight these bills and explain them further in depth as we get into session.
House Bill 1013—This issue was brought to my attention by a constituent in Cushing. Opioid abuse is a serious problem that the Legislature will work on addressing this session. However, there are people who need opioids to lessen the severe pain from car accidents or other serious trauma. This bill protects the rights of those individuals to receive that treatment from their doctors.
House Bill 1089— This bill ensures that a childcare center closed through a judicial order will be able to hear the charges against them and respond within three business days in front of an administrative law judge. This is necessary to allow a center that is not guilty of fraudulent charges to still keep their business open to serve children and families. We can’t afford for our childcare centers to end up closing their doors permanently because their cases took too long to be heard. This problem has unfortunately impacted daycare centers across the state, including in Stillwater, but my bill will address that.
House Bill 1112—This was another piece of legislation brought to my attention by a constituent, who had contacted me asking if Oklahoma falconers could hunt squirrels year round. The bill would give the Wildlife Dept. the authority to determine hunting seasons for fur-bearing animals. I ran this bill last year, but it was tabled in the pandemic.
House Bill 1686—This bill addresses the high suicide rates among students in Oklahoma. On average, two Oklahomans aged 10-24 die by suicide every week, and in 2020, Oklahoma ranked 10th highest in the nation for suicide rates. While COVID-19 may not get our young people, mental health issues and suicide are.
House Bill 1706—A constituent asked me to run this bill, which would designate Oklahoma’s 375 miles of Route 66 as a US Bicycle Route. Oklahoma has the longest continuous stretch of Route 66 in the nation, and this bill would boost tourism in our state as it encourages bicyclists from Oklahoma as well as across the nation to explore historic Route 66.
House Bill 2388—This bill would encourage and empower teachers to better connect with their students on an emotional level. Claire Grace, a Stillwater native, has been interning in my office this year and has done extensive research on this topic. She is working with me on this bill to implement a program in elementary schools across the state to help teach children positive socialization, emotional stability and healthy interpersonal relationships. These factors have all been proven to improve a person’s emotional health, reduce risky behavior and anxiety and increase academic achievement.
House Resolution 1002—I’ve hunted public lands all my life, and now I have the pleasure of seeing my son and grandson enjoying access to Oklahoma’s Great Outdoors. We love to ride horses and hunt game on public lands across the state, including deer, ducks, pheasants, quail, and dove. I’m running House Resolution 1002 to draw attention to our public lands so we don’t risk losing them. As we grow and develop as a state, it’s important to preserve these tremendous natural assets for the enjoyment of future generations of Oklahomans.
I am also collaborating with other representatives on several bills that I will co-author with them. Many bills are already online and can be viewed on the House website at www.okhouse.gov. Under the “Legislation” tab, click on “Advanced Bill Search.” From there, click on “Current Status” and retrieve the legislation for either chamber or for both. To watch floor session and committee meetings, go to the “Media” tab and click on “House Audio/Video.”
When my wife broke her foot and was immobilized for eight weeks, she took advantage of the live feed on the House website to watch proceedings. She enjoyed listening to the discussions in committees and on the House floor, watching our government in action. I want you as my constituents to know where to go to watch it so you can get an inside view too whenever you have the chance to tune in.
If you’d like to learn more about my bills or have any questions, please reach out to my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
