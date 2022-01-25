The new legislative session is just a few weeks away, and House members and staff are beginning our final preparations.
Jan. 20 was the deadline to officially introduce new bills for the upcoming session. Most House members are limited to eight new bills every year, with exceptions for the Speaker and chair of the budget committee.
House members filed 1,502 and resolutions this year. An additional 1,701 bills and resolutions from last session are still eligible to be considered, so we have many to study over the next few months!
Session begins Feb. 7 at noon with a State of the State address from Gov. Kevin Stitt. He’ll outline his legislative priorities and his budget proposal for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Once session kicks off, we’ll start several weeks of committee meetings, where bills will be considered and go through their first votes.
I’ll explain the details of each of my bills in upcoming columns, but I wanted to provide a brief overview of some of their topics:
• A couple of bills to help chronic pain patients receive medical care and medication necessary to improve quality of life
• A bill to help teachers in the classroom and show them the respect they deserve as professionals
• A bill to address drunk driving
• A bill to deal with surplus equipment for county commissioners
I also plan to coauthor bills filed by other representatives on topics such as criminal justice reform, accountability for marijuana grow operations, tax relief for veterans and early childhood learning.
I am especially excited to be working with Rep. Ronny Johns of Ada on legislation to provide a 6% pay raise for education support personnel. This includes teachers’ aids, clerical workers, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and others who help keep our schools running! We hosted an interim study on this topic last fall and heard firsthand about the need for this pay raise. Since there’s a budget surplus this year, we’re also considering the possibility of providing more funding for teachers with those one-time monies.
Now that the bill filing deadline has passed, all the bills for the upcoming session have been published online and may be viewed. I plan to start reading up on the proposed bills related to issues my constituents have reached out about, including Second Amendment rights, pro-life legislation, and vaccine mandates.
Bills can be viewed by visiting oklegislature.gov and following the “Legislation” tab to the “Basic Bill Search.” If you’re looking up a specific bill and know its bill number, you can type that in the box to view the full text of the bill as well as its summary, if that’s available yet.
To look up all the bills related to a specific topic, visit “Advanced Bill Search.” From there, select “Subjects” on the far left side, and use the navigation at the top to view different topics. Selecting a topic will provide a list of all available bills related to that topic and include a few sentences about the legislation as well as a link to the full bill.
Please reach out to me about legislation you think I need to look into. You can contact me at john.talley@okhouse.gov or 405-557-7304.
Thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
