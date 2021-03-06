The past few days in the House have been very long, as we’ve heard a few hundred bills that cover a wide range of legislative policies. Two bills I authored were among those passed this week.
The first, House Bill 2388, would allow school districts to provide instruction to students about social-emotional learning. Children and adults with strong social-emotional learning abilities can better manage their emotions, maintain positive interpersonal relationships and make responsible decisions.
Claire Grace, a Stillwater native who is interning in my office, brought the idea for the bill to my attention. She has worked with me on the research and drafting of this legislation as I collaborated with other legislators to build support for its passage. I appreciate her work on this valuable legislation!
I also presented House Bill 2351 on the House floor. This bill was requested by the Dept. of Human Services and outlines federal requirements of qualified residential treatment programs. When this bill becomes law, it will bring Oklahoma into compliance with the requirements outlined in the federal Family First Prevention Services Act, allowing Oklahoma to receive additional federal funding.
The House heard many other bills this week, including legislation to require long-term care facilities to allow visitation to family members of residents. House Bill 1677 states that long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities must allow each resident to designate one or more compassionate caregivers, granting them in-person visits. If access to the facilities is restricted at any time to protect resident health and safety, precautions must be taken by the facilities to ensure designated compassionate caregivers can still visit residents.
Elderly Oklahomans living in these facilities are at extremely high risk for depression due to the isolation from their family. I was glad to vote for this bill to give their families some peace of mind and ensure they always have the ability to see their loved ones.
The House also passed legislation to help address childhood obesity.
House Bill 2381 would require schools to conduct an annual fitness assessment for students in grades 3-12, beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. The results would be shared with the State Board of Education and State Dept. of Health so they can analyze the data and consider solutions to combat childhood obesity, though the data would not contain students’ identifying information. The results would also be shared with the student’s parents or legal guardian.
Starting our youth on healthy habits early will encourage them to maintain these habits throughout their lives!
All bills passed off the House floor will head to the Senate, where they must go through the same process of committees before being heard on the Senate floor. I have secured Senate authors on all of my bills, who will work to push these pieces of legislation through the process on their side of the Capitol.
We still have several hundred bills that are eligible to be heard by the full House, so we will no doubt have a busy week to look forward to again next week. The deadline to pass bills out of their chamber of origin is Thursday, March 11. After that, we’ll have a brief break to allow staff members time to transfer bills between chambers, then we’ll begin hearing Senate bills in committee.
As we consider more legislation, please send me an email with your thoughts or give me a call. My email address is john.talley@okhouse.gov and my office phone is 405-557-7304. Thank you for the opportunity to represent House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
