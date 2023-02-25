This week, the House approved a two-part education plan, and I want to explain what the bills say and what they actually do.
House Bill 2775 includes a $500 million increase in funding for public schools throughout the state that will fund one-time $2,500 minimum pay raises for every teacher not designated as an administrator; $50 million to be distributed to schools receiving below-average funding from annual local tax revenue; and $300 million to be distributed to public school districts on a per-pupil basis.
House Bill 1935 creates the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act, which would allow a $5,000 annual tax credit for parents of eligible students that attend private schools. The credit is only given when a parent can provide documentation of paying tuition for a private school.
The average tuition for private schools in Oklahoma is just over $7,000 per year, so the tax credit will be a big help to families considering if private education is best for their child. Again, the person claiming the credit must produce a receipt for each semester. This bill also allows for a $2,500 tax credit for students educated by other means.
Also this week, I voted in favor of a bill to create the Oklahoma State University Veterinary Medicine Authority (OSUVMA), which will support the Veterinary Medicine Education programs of the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine. This bill is important to support our current veterinary students as well as recruit new students because there is a high demand right now for more talent in this challenging but rewarding field.
House Bill 2863 outlines the makeup of the Authority, which will be governed by a board of eight members. The Authority will operate similarly to the Oklahoma State University Medical Authority (OSUMA) and University Hospitals Authority (UHA). HB2863 now moves to the Senate for consideration.
On Wednesday evening, I passed one of my bills through the full House Appropriations & Budget Committee. House Bill 1029 directs the State Dept. of Education to create a form for reporting on student homelessness to ensure we can direct them toward resources. Accurately reporting the number of homeless students our schools are serving will also allow us to tap into more federal and state funding. The bill can now be heard on the House floor, and I look forward to presenting it soon.
Before I wrap up, I want to remind everyone of the upcoming vote on recreational marijuana, which is Tuesday, March 7. Early voting is available Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at your county election board. On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
I believe we each have a responsibility to vote and make our voices heard, so I encourage you not to sit this election out! Take time to really think through this and do the research to find out what the proposal says and how it could affect different aspects of our society, like criminal justice and businesses.
Please reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns about legislation. You can contact me at john.talley@okhouse.gov or 405-557-7304. Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
