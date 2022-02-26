Over the past two years, the Legislature has been working hard to expand broadband within the state.
Right now, 30% of Oklahoma households have no internet, and the state is ranked 43rd nationally for rural access to broadband. Additionally, while 72% of urban households have a broadband connection, only 48% of rural households do.
In 2020, we dove into the connection issue headfirst and brought in every major sector of broadband connection to the same table. The Legislature approved House Bill 4018 to create the Rural Broadband Expansion Council, which brings stakeholders together to set broadband buildout strategy for Oklahoma.
In 2021, I supported a tax incentive to begin the process of building out connection to rural areas of the state, including House District 33, and shrinking the digital divide. House Bill 2040 created a $42 million sales and use tax rebate for new broadband equipment used to deliver service in unserved or underserved areas. This set our state up to be a leader in broadband connectivity.
One of the priorities of the House Republican Caucus this year is a bill to deliver high-speed internet to 95% of Oklahomans within the next five years.
House Bill 3363, authored by Speaker Charles McCall, would create the Oklahoma Broadband Office with a portion of Oklahoma’s American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government.
The proposed bill would create and update the Statewide Broadband Plan to achieve 95% service in five years; collect and distribute all funds available for broadband expansion in Oklahoma; and maintain a mapping system of all broadband infrastructure within the state.
High-speed internet is a necessity today. A lack of quality broadband results in a lack of economic opportunities.
Oklahoma cannot keep up with our neighboring states or the rest of the world without improving access to broadband across the state. We must make a strong investment in our broadband accessibility or we run the risk of falling behind our bordering states in business, education, health care and even agriculture.
While we’re busy at the Capitol with numerous committee meetings, I did make time on Tuesday morning to attend the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast. Ministers offered prayers for Oklahoma’s congressional delegation, state legislators and the Governor and his cabinet.
The keynote speaker was James Lowe from Bethel World Outreach in Brentwood, Tennessee. He began his keynote address by singing the classic hymn “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.” The lyrics of the song served as a great reminder of the importance of praying to God for our neighbors, state and nation.
At the forefront of many people’s minds during the event was the situation in the Ukraine. I want to encourage everyone to pray for the people living in Ukraine who are enduring attacks on their homeland.
I am incredibly grateful for the country we live in and the freedoms we have here, including the freedom to worship and to express our political beliefs.
It’s a privilege to serve as your state representative. Please reach out if you have any questions or concerns I may be able to assist with. You may reach me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.