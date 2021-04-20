We’re almost two-thirds of the way through this session! We heard 115 bills in the House last week, and still have about 200 more Senate bills available to consider this week. After the deadline to pass legislation out of the opposite chamber, we’ll start hearing budget bills.
Among the most notable bills we passed this week that I wanted to highlight was Senate Bill 172, also known as Ida’s Law. This legislation would utilize federal dollars to address missing and murdered Indigenous people. Right now, there is no central database to help track developments in these cases or even find specific numbers on people affected. According to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, American Indian women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average. This bill allows us to look at past and present data and lay a foundation to be better prepared for these cases in the future.
The House also passed a bill that extends high school apprenticeship programs to include sophomores who are at least 16. Senate Bill 619 will help us develop a stronger and more skilled workforce to attract greater business development and more jobs into the Oklahoma economy. Our students will have access to more opportunities for apprenticeships thanks to SB619!
I also voted in favor of Senate Bill 710, which would allow the State Election Board to join Electronic Registration Information Center, a multistate partnership to help ensure clean voter rolls. It would also allow the State Election Board to send out voter registration information to citizens that would be qualified voters. The goal of this bill is to do our best to identify qualified current and prospective voters to make sure our election system is as efficient and accurate as possible. The House had previously approved House Bill 2663 to extend early voting during presidential elections, but the Senate has not yet considered it on the floor.
We also approved Senate Bill 3, which allows law enforcement to use telemedicine to have a professional assessment done if they respond to a call where the person appears to need help with mental health issues. Currently, law enforcement will transport these people to a mental health facility or hospital, but this bill allows the Oklahoma Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to arrange transportation if the nearest facility is more than 30 miles away. This will help take some of the burden off our hard-working law enforcement officers.
The House also heard and passed a Senate bill that I served as primary House author on. Senate Bill 45 would add the option of a fingerprint-based national criminal history record check to the Oklahoma Dept. of Human Services background check requirements. Currently, fingerprint-based background checks are only completed for those positions required by federal regulations. Fingerprint-based background checks result in a more comprehensive report, including out-of-state history. Having access to the most comprehensive information about all staff serving at DHS helps to ensure Oklahoma’s children and families are in trusting, caring hands!
While the House has been considering Senate bills, the Senate on the other side of the Capitol Rotunda has been hearing House bills, including one of my own! House Bill 1112 was a constituent request bill and would allow the Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife to set trapping seasons and methods of take for furbearing animals. Legislation is currently required to make any changes to this, but I believe these decisions are best left to the experts at the Wildlife Dept. who study these animal populations extensively. Now that the bill has been approved by both chambers, it has been sent to the Governor to be signed into law.
We’re anticipating long days on the floor next week to hear the remaining Senate bills. Despite the long days, it’s been a pleasure to serve as your state representative. Please continue reaching out to my office with questions or concerns over any legislation! I can be reached at john.talley@okhouse.gov and (405) 557-7304. Thank you!
Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
