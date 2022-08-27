Our work at the Legislature is picking back up again, as interim studies began this week.
On Tuesday, I attended several interim studies held before the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee. The first study was requested by Rep. Nicole Miller, who I worked with earlier this year to pass a bill on automatic expungements. Her study focused on how people leaving incarceration benefit from employment and how these people can help fill our workforce gaps.
Although I am not a member of this committee, I attended because I’m very interested in helping former inmates rebuild their lives and become productive members of society. I often take groups of volunteers, particularly college students, into Oklahoma prisons to do teambuilding with the inmates. These exercises give students a glimpse of what life is like behind bars and also help them view the inmates as people. The inmates participating learn how to work with others and develop skills that will enable them to keep a job when they’re released.
Stable employment, or the lack of it, is the biggest factor in determining someone’s likelihood of reoffending. Not only does employment after incarceration keep people from returning to the criminal justice system, but it also boosts our economy and strengthens our families, communities and state as a whole.
The National Employment Law Project found that employing just 100 justice-involved people would increase their income tax contributions by $1.9 million, boost sales tax revenue by $770,000, and save more than $2 million annually from corrections budgets.
Criminal justice reform is something that Oklahoma needs to take a close look at, especially in regards to diversion programs offered in rural counties. The second interim study I attended discussed how we can enhance the diversion programs we offer throughout the state. It’s important that we engage individuals in the right services before they have criminal justice involvement.
The final study of the day was on mental health treatment facilities for juveniles in the juvenile detention system. There are an increasing number of children in juvenile detention who need mental health treatment to address the behaviors that brought them to the attention of law enforcement.
I believe we can find common sense solutions to address these concerns with Oklahoma’s criminal justice system. By rethinking how we approach criminal justice reform, we can create a better environment for all Oklahomans.
Details on other upcoming interim studies can be viewed at okhouse.gov by visiting the “Committees” tab and clicking on “Interim Studies.” To find out when studies are scheduled, visit “Meeting Notices” under the “Committees” tab. All studies are open to the public and are also live-streamed on the House website. They can be viewed by visiting “Media” then “House Audio/Video.”
Back in House District 33, I enjoyed visiting the Payne County Fair! If you’ve never visited before, I encourage you to check it out sometime. It’s a great way for our community to connect! If you miss this year’s fair, which ends Sunday, August 28, you can make plans to attend next year.
As always, please reach out to my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov with any questions or concerns.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
