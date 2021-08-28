Interim studies are starting at the State Capitol, and there are several studies coming up on elections that I want to let my constituents know about.
This is a topic that I am very interested in because secure elections are so fundamental to the integrity of our representative government. I’ve had multiple conversations about election integrity with the State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, as well as the staff with the Payne County Election Board. I’m proud of their hard work and the security of the voting system we have in Oklahoma. However, I think it’s wise to always seek ways to improve, so I’m looking forward to seeing what insights these studies yield.
More details on the topics these studies will cover can be found at okhouse.gov/Committees/ShowInterimStudies.aspx.
If you’d like to listen in, these studies will be held before the House Elections and Ethics Committee. Interim studies 74, 75 and 76 will be held Tues., Sept. 7 beginning at 1 p.m., and another study, interim study 112 on absentee voting, will be held Wed., Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m.
My two studies have been scheduled as well. Interim study 104 on compensation of education support professionals across the state will be held on the morning of Mon., Oct. 11. Interim study 105 on the effects of recent state policies restricting opioid prescribing will be held the afternoon of Mon., Nov. 1.
I have been meeting with the representatives co-hosting these with me to finalize details on who will be presenting and how much time is needed for each.
All interim studies are open to the public and can be livestreamed on the House website, www.okhouse.gov. Visit the “Media” tab and follow the “House Audio/Video” link. The link will be labeled with the name of the committee and will go live shortly before the study begins.
In case you haven’t heard, over the past month, the Oklahoma Dept. of Public Safety opened two MegaCenter locations to serve many Oklahomans looking to receive their Real ID or update their license.
The MegaCenters are equipped to process driver’s license or state ID renewals or replacements, as well as Real IDs. However, certain documentation is needed for the Real ID process, so check the requirements at realid.ok.gov before heading to a MegaCenter.
They are located in Oklahoma City at 1000 N.E. 10th and in Tulsa at 7130 S. Lewis Ave., Suite 190. Each center is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday. There are no appointments but are first come, first served.
Additionally, I wanted to mention that I am still working to help find a solution for the $1.3 million gas bill the city of Yale received following February’s winter storms. The Oklahoma Municipal League is working with the Legislature and the Governor’s office to find funding to cover this financial burden that has fallen on Yale and about 20 other small towns across Oklahoma. I’ll share more details on this as things progress.
Please continue reaching out to my office with any questions, concerns or problems you’re facing. You can contact me at john.talley@okhouse.gov and 405-557-7304.
Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
