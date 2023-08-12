The House is picking back up again as interim studies begin this month.
The Oklahoma Constitution directs the state legislature to meet in regular session from the beginning of February through the end of May. The interim is what we call the second half of the year that falls in between yearly sessions, and it’s a time to hold in-depth conversations with constituents, share ideas with legislators in other states, and research and draft bills for filing.
Many bills originate as interim studies in the months before session begins. Interim studies are held in the fall each year and give lawmakers an opportunity to bring in experts and take a deep dive into a specific policy issue or area of concern. After the studies conclude, we have time to develop legislation before the first deadline to request bills in December.
As chair of the House Children, Youth and Family Services Committee, I am working with the members whose studies were assigned to my committee to get them scheduled.
This year, my committee will host four studies.
One study, IS23-070, will consider the lack of access to affordable childcare in the state and how Oklahoma can support employers to help solve this issue. The study is led by Rep. Suzanne Schreiber of Tulsa.
Another study will examine the state’s child labor laws and how other states are loosening child labor laws to address workforce shortages. The author, Rep. Judd Strom of Copan, will compare these findings with results from promoting career pathways and apprenticeships for our students.
The third study is by Rep. Amanda Swope and will help identify areas of improvement within our state’s juvenile justice system.
A fourth study is actually a combined study with several representatives, which shows how significant this topic is right now. Reps. Jeff Boatman, Dell Kerbs, Ajay Pittman and Jared Deck will work together to learn more about food insecurity and inequity in the state, particularly in regards to how it affects certain communities like recent immigrants or underserved urban areas.
Studies will conclude by mid-November, and I’m working with my colleagues to get these organized over the next few months.
Details on upcoming interim studies can be viewed at okhouse.gov by visiting the “Committees” tab and clicking on “Interim Studies.” To find out when studies are scheduled, visit “Meeting Notices” under the “Calendars” tab.
All studies are open to the public and are also live-streamed on the House website. They can be viewed by visiting “News & Media” then “Live Proceedings.”
My interim study, which I am hosting in coordination with Sen. Kay Floyd, is slated for the House Common Education Committee, and I’m working with the chair to schedule a hearing.
I’ll share more details about the study once it has officially been scheduled.
Before I wrap up this week’s column, I want to congratulate the Langston Public Works Authority on receiving over $1.153 million in funding last month from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for certain infrastructure improvements.
They’ll use this funding, which comes through the American Rescue Plan Act, to refurbish the existing treatment facilities and extend current infrastructure into the west and northwest portions of Langston.
These water and sanitary sewer improvements will target developed and underdeveloped areas of the system.
I proudly supported the use of this funding during our special session last fall, when we approved various agencies to receive ARPA funding for grant programs, including the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
As always, please reach out to my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov with any questions or concerns.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
