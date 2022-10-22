The House is completing its final interim studies over the next couple of weeks, and I attended several of the meetings this week to hear from the presenters.
On Wednesday afternoon, I sat in on a study hosted by Reps. Daniel Pae and Forrest Bennett to examine why people end up homeless and what the state and other entities can do to decrease the number of people experiencing homelessness.
Whitley O’Connor, director of social enterprise at the Homeless Alliance, told the committee the best practice is by prioritizing permanent housing and then addressing barriers people face, which she said has seen the most successful long-term results. Additionally, it’s more cost-effective, since municipalities spend over $32,000 a year per homeless person when accounting for the costs of emergency room visits, ambulance services, law enforcement involvement and jail expenses.
On Thursday, I attended a study hosted by House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols and Rep. Pae on alternative treatments for alcohol and drug addictions.
Heath Hayes from the Oklahoma Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said they have seen a lot more interest in mental health and addiction services in recent years than in the past.
Dr. Ana Schlosser, a psychologist with Psynergy Centre Health & Wellness in Alberta, Canada, told the committee how psilocybin can help people address addictions because it treats the addiction very differently than traditional medications. While traditional medications typically make people shut down, psilocybin helps people relax and focus so they can address the turmoil inside of them. Psilocybin has been especially helpful for people with post-traumatic stress disorder.
She said that in Alberta, the medication is administered by a professional while the patient remains in office rather than allowing take-home prescriptions.
I asked about any known long-term effects. Dr. Schlosser mentioned that research is still ongoing, but she was mainly concerned with the potential development of an underground market if psilocybin treatments are too expensive or difficult to find.
My takeaway from this study was that if we can address the causes of the addiction, we can enable people to make lifelong changes. Psilocybin is an alternative medication we may consider if it helps people who are struggling with addiction and are prepared to make that change.
Interim studies are helpful for legislators to learn about a specific topic in depth before we work on drafting legislation, which will soon kick into high gear as we approach the next session.
We have certain deadlines to keep us on track and ensure everything is prepared ahead of session. Our first important deadline is Dec. 9, when legislators must submit bill requests to the staff attorneys who help draft the bills. This date sounds like a long way off, but it will be here before we know it! I’m already working with our staff attorneys to prepare drafts of bills I want to run next spring. If you have a concern or idea you think needs to be in legislation, please reach out to me and share that idea soon.
Additionally, if you’re interested in receiving my weekly update via email, please contact me at john.talley@okhouse.gov and I’ll make sure you’re added to my list! If you ever have any questions I may be able to answer, don’t hesitate to call my office at 405-557-7304. Thank you for the honor of representing you at the State Capitol!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
