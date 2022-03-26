This week was a deadline week, so we worked late into the night multiple days in a row to discuss and debate legislation. Thursday was our last day to pass bills out of their chamber of origin, which means we had to vote on all House bills by this deadline so they could be transferred to the Senate.
I received many phone calls and emails about some specific bills this week that were controversial or caused concern for my constituents. This feedback from my district led to discussions with my colleagues on how to stop bad legislation or work to improve it so that it is beneficial for all parties involved. This is part of the process.
One bill I heard about from many constituents was House Bill 3994, which relates to license requirements for motor vehicle dealers. However, there was concern that the bill would hurt electric car manufacturers or that it would restrict who is able to work on vehicles. Some were also worried the bill would restrict vehicle manufacturers’ abilities to deliver a vehicle within the state. I followed the bill closely as the author worked with various stakeholders to amend the bill in a way that was agreeable to all, but the bill was ultimately laid over and won’t be heard this session.
I also heard from many electric co-op members in my district who expressed concern over House Bill 3835. The bill was in negotiations all week, and the author was finally able to create language that was agreeable to all parties. After making sure the amended language was good for my constituents, I was glad to vote in support of the bill. It’s encouraging to see people come together around a problem and work to arrive at a solution that is a win for everyone!
Two bills passed by the House this week were my own.
House Bill 3205 would reduce court costs assessed to juvenile offenders in our justice system. These fees often create a barrier to juveniles being able to turn their lives around and also become a burden on the families of the offenders. This bill would help to alleviate some of that hardship.
I also presented House Bill 3045, which was requested by the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma and addresses surplussed county property.
Last week, I passed another of my bills through the House. House Bill 3073 helps patients receive necessary pain management by defining palliative care in statute. It also adds an exemption from overly burdensome requirements for patients with sickle cell disease to receive prescriptions they need.
These are just of a few of the 380 bills passed by the House ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Those bills will now transfer to the Senate, where they’ll go through the committee process again before being moved to the Senate floor for a full vote.
The House expects to receive around 300 Senate bills. Next week, we’ll start scheduling them for committees.
It’s been a long week, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent House District 33 at the Oklahoma Capitol! As always, you may reach me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov to share any questions, comments or concerns.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
