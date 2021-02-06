On Monday, the Legislature opened the session by hearing the governor’s third annual State of the State address. We also started having committee meetings, and the next few weeks will see a heavy workload in committees. Viewing a committee meeting gives great insight to how the Legislature operates. I hope you will watch one of these!
I sit on the Higher Education & Career Tech Committee, which meets Mondays at 3 p.m. I serve as vice chair of Children, Youth & Family Services, which meets Tuesdays at 3 p.m. I’m also a member of the Wildlife Committee, which meets Thursdays at 1 p.m.
Since we’re only one week into session, there’s not much activity on the House floor yet, but bills are starting to hit committees. Unfortunately, committee meeting rooms currently have very limited seating available for members of the public due to social distancing measures. Although it’s not the same as being in the Capitol, all committee meetings and House floor activity can be viewed online at www.okhouse.gov under the “Audio/Video” option on the homepage. I think it’s good for everyone to become more familiar with the legislative process.
Students have a unique opportunity to learn more about the Legislature. High school seniors can apply for the House High School Page Program, which gives students the chance to view the legislative process up close and gain experience working in state government. Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, between the first Monday in February and the last Friday in May.
The students work in the House Chamber during daily session, run errands for representatives and staff and take part in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House Chamber. Due to the pandemic, the program is limited to only high school seniors this year. Interested seniors may visit https://okhouse.gov/Pages/Index.aspx to submit an application.
Hannah Jackson from Perkins will be paging for my office later this session, and I know it will be a valuable learning experience for her!
College students also have the opportunity to learn more about the Legislature by applying to be an intern. The House Internship Program provides an opportunity to work closely either with professional, non-partisan staff or state representatives. Students interested in being part of the governing body that shapes public policy for our entire state must be eligible to receive credit through their college or university.
I have an intern this semester, Claire Grace, a Stillwater native who started in my office last semester. I’ve been very impressed with her initiative and willingness to learn. She’s been meeting with representatives and senators to discuss bills and hear their perspectives on different issues before the Legislature, as well as assisting my staff with projects in my office.
I invite you to come to the Capitol for an inside look at how the Legislature functions and to meet your elected officials who represent your voice in state government. I love welcoming constituents to their House, so if you do visit, stop by my office and say hi!
On another note, I want to briefly add that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority plans to phase out cash collection on Oklahoma’s turnpikes within five years. Replacing the cash collection will be an all-electronic tolling system, which many other tolling agencies across the nation utilize. Referred to as PlatePay in Oklahoma, a picture will be taken of a vehicle’s tag and an invoice sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.
An alternative to PlatePay is PikePass, which you can sign up for at your local tag agency. It costs $40 to open an account, and this money goes toward tolls. Multiple cars can share a single PikePass account, and PikePass charges are cheaper than the invoices from PlatePay. PikePass is also valid on toll roads in Kansas and Texas.
Coin collection machines and toll booths will be phased out, starting with the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City this summer. The Cimarron Turnpike is slated for this transition in the summer of 2022.
With session now in full swing, we’ll start hearing legislation daily. If there are any bills you want to share your opinion on, please feel free to call my office at 405-557-7304 or send me an email at john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.