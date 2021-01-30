The new legislative session technically began when we gaveled in for the first time on Organizational Day several weeks ago, but session kicks off in earnest on Monday, Feb. 1 at noon with a State of the State address by Gov. Stitt. House members are joined on the floor by Senators to hear from the Governor. In his address, he will outline his top priorities for the session and likely touch on the next state budget as well.
In a normal legislative year, the House floor is crowded as legislators from both the House and Senate fill the chamber to hear the Governor. Other statewide elected leaders and heads of various state agencies, as well as members of the State Supreme Court, are also seated on the floor for the speech. The House gallery, which is one floor above and offers a view down into the House chamber, is where legislative staffers, agency representatives, and constituents are located.
This year, however, much of the House gallery is reserved for many elected officials and select staffers in order to allow for social distancing. As usual, the State of the State can be watched on the House website, www.okhouse.gov, by clicking “Audio/Video” on the right side of the homepage. If you’d like to watch the Governor’s address later, you can do so by clicking on the calendar date on the left side of the “Audio/Video” page.
The deadline to file new bills for the upcoming session was Jan. 21. A total of 1,942 new bills were filed, and I’ll detail my bills as they begin to move through the legislative process.
All bills will be assigned to a House committee, and they must be heard in committee and receive a passing vote in order to proceed to the House floor, where bills will be considered and voted on by all representatives. If a bill passes in the House, it is sent to the Senate where it undergoes the same process – committee first, then Senate floor. If the bill makes it through all of these steps without any changes, it’s sent to the Governor’s desk.
However, if it was amended by the Senate in any way, the updated bill has to be approved by the House again before it can go to the governor.
Most bills take effect in November of the year they become law, but some have specific effective dates outlined in their language.
All these detailed steps may be tedious, but they offer many opportunities for legislators to voice their opinions or suggest changes. Lawmakers will have much reading to do during the next few weeks to examine the new bills in depth! This is why the process takes four months.
I am pleased to continue to serve as vice chair of the Children, Youth and Family Services Committee.
This year, I will also serve on the Higher Education and CareerTech Committee and the Wildlife Committee, as well as the Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Select Agencies.
On a final note, I want to share with you something really exciting in our state. Earlier this month, I was invited to tour the L3Harris Aeromet in Tulsa to view a demonstration of some of their aerospace technology. Aerospace is one of our state’s largest industries and employs over 120,000 Oklahomans. It’s truly unbelievable what Oklahoma is accomplishing and developing in the aerospace industry.
Oklahoma needs hundreds more engineers in every field of aviation, and our state is poised to grow exponentially in this industry if we invest in our workforce. Despite the economic difficulties of the last year, our state’s industries continue to grow!
The next four months of session will bring long nights and lengthy floor debates. I look forward to supporting legislation to continue Oklahoma’s economic growth, improve students’ education opportunities and address issues facing our hard-working Oklahomans. You can reach me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to represent House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
