The 57th Legislature has officially wrapped up! Although we finished our business early, we did not officially adjourn sine die until May 29.
“Sine die” is a Latin phrase that means to adjourn an assembly without assigning a day for a further meeting. A legislative body adjourns sine die when it adjourns without appointing a day on which to appear or assemble again.
The state constitution requires the Legislature to meet in session from the first Monday in February to the last Friday in May. It also requires the Legislature to have set forth a balanced budget for the next fiscal year by 5 p.m. on the last Friday in May. In years when we finish business before this date, we will usually adjourn and will leave open the possibility of returning in the event we needed to take care of urgent business.
Although it doesn’t happen often, the Legislature can meet outside of our regular months if necessary. This is called “special session” and the Governor can bring us back to address new business; however, this costs the state additional money and is only used in unique situations.
Last week, I wrote about the enormous cost of freedom. Scores of men and women have died to protect the freedoms we often take for granted in our country. Voting is one of our most sacred privileges we enjoy as Americans and I hope many people take part in the process on June 30.
You may remember a previous column where I discussed a bill that would impact the next election. The Legislature passed a bill allowing absentee voters to submit a copy of their ID with their ballot for verification rather than requiring a notarization of the ballot, which is the standard practice. This will be allowed on the June 30 election because of the recent Catastrophic Health Emergency Declaration confirmed by the Legislature.
I have heard from some people that they are concerned with what the Election Board will do with the copies of their IDs that will be mailed in. My office contacted the Election Board and was told that the paper copies of people’s IDs will be filed along with their affidavits in a secure location for as long as the information is required to be stored. After that, the documentation will be destroyed. The Election Board will not enter information from the IDs into any sort of database or make copies of your private information.
For further information, including how to request an absentee ballot, visit the Election Board’s website at ok.gov/elections.
I also wanted to share that there are many businesses in Cushing that are hiring right now! The Cushing Chamber of Commerce has a webpage full of job postings from businesses that are hiring. You can visit the website at cushingchamberofcommerce.org/quick-links/jobs/.
Before finishing this update, I want to encourage District 33 residents to keep up the fantastic work of filling out the U.S. census! Although Oklahoma is still lagging behind the national response rate of 60.3%, Perkins continues to pace ahead of the national response rate! About 63% of their residents have completed the census. Great job!
If you haven’t completed your census yet, visit 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to complete it today. An accurate count will ensure Oklahoma receives adequate federal funding for our schools and roads, among many other things.
My office is available to help with any questions or concerns you may have during this pandemic. You can reach out at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Okla. House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
