This week, the Legislature announced a historic education funding package that includes $625 million in new recurring revenue for public schools. Under this plan, all certified teachers will receive raises of between $3,000 and $6,000 depending on their years of experience, and they will be eligible for six weeks of paid maternity leave. This is on top of historic funding for public K-12 schools that has topped $3 billion the past few years.
With the implementation of this plan, the Legislature will have poured more new funding into public education in the past six fiscal years - $1.45 billion from FY2019-24 - than in the previous 27 fiscal years combined - $1.37 billion from FY1992-2018.
Each school district will receive an extra $96,000 annually over the next three years for a new school safety pilot program. This program will fund school security officers and security upgrades to protect our students, teachers and administrators.
Other one-time funding approved by the Legislature was $10 million toward a literacy program to help our kids who are behind due to the pandemic or learning disabilities like dyslexia.
At the same time, we approved income tax credits for parents who want an alternative to public education. Depending on a family’s income level, they would be eligible to qualify for between $5,000 and $7,500 toward private school tuition or $1,000 for qualified expenses for an alternative, such as homeschooling. These dollars do not come from public education funding, which remains fully intact.
Now that the education plan is in place, we can complete our work on the overall state budget. This is a lengthy process, beginning in October when we receive budget requests from agencies, boards and commissions that receive state appropriations. We also hear performance reviews from these groups in public meetings of our Appropriations & Budget subcommittees, including hearings on the House floor from the six agencies that receive the largest portion of state revenue.
Our work culminates toward the end of session when we consider a number of appropriations bills in our Joint Committee on Appropriations & Budget, which are then passed onto the House floor. Legislators have the chance to ask questions and debate against the bills before voting on them.
This year, we’ve convened a special session to run concurrently with our regular session, which will allow us to consider legislation beyond our May 26 adjournment deadline if necessary. This gives us an opportunity to pass budget bills next week and briefly return sometime in June to override any potential vetoes by the governor.
Also at the Capitol this week, the House approved a resolution to recognize May 14-20 as National Police Week and May 19 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.
In 1963, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices.
Peace Officers Memorial Day honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty, allowing fellow cops, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives serving our communities.
The House Resolution, HR1019, remembers the seven Oklahoma law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty within the last year. These brave men and women gave the ultimate sacrifice to help keep their communities safe.
All of our law enforcement should be commended for their willingness to step up and serve, and I want to be sure to especially thank our officers in Logan and Payne counties for their hard work, as well as our state troopers who provide security at the Capitol. You are appreciated!
As always, please reach out to my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov with any questions or concerns about legislation.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
