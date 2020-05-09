This past week, the Legislature met for the first time since early April to discuss the budget.
Creating a new budget is always a long process. State agencies submit budget requests in the fall and winter prior to the February start of the legislative session. We usually learn the final budget amount in March and can start crafting the budget.
The Oklahoma Constitution requires that lawmakers pass a balanced budget, which means that if revenue is projected to be lower than usual, then we must make spending cuts to all balance out. Interestingly, the U.S. Constitution does not require Congress to use a balanced budget process.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our revenue from taxes decreased sharply. In mid-April, we were given a revised budget amount to work with for the next fiscal year. Initially, the Governor was projecting cuts to state agencies of 17%. However, thanks to a lot of hard work by the budget committee, state agencies will see cuts of only 4% or less.
The Legislators agreed to protect the investments made into common education over the last several years. Oklahoma’s $200 million in COVID-19 federal relief money for common education fully offsets the temporary state funding reduction of $78.2 million, which means that common ed would see no reduction in next year’s budget.
I hope this brief explanation of the budget process is helpful to you as you see budget headlines. Another major subject of news right now is absentee ballots.
For 18 years, Oklahoma’s absentee ballots required a notary to verify the identity of the voter before it was mailed in. This was to reduce voter fraud in our elections. The Oklahoma Supreme Court recently ruled that because the statue regarding absentee ballots was poorly written, the law does not actually require the ballots to be notarized.
In response to this ruling, the House considered Senate Bill 210, which corrected the wording in the statute so the notary requirement would remain in effect. The bill also said that in a public health emergency, voters can simply mail a copy of their valid ID with their absentee ballot rather than requiring it to be notarized. This came at the recommendation of the Secretary of the State Election Board.
I was contacted by many constituents regarding this issue, who overwhelmingly requested I vote against the bill. I was uncomfortable with how quickly this bill was being pushed – it came up for a vote just two days after the Supreme Court’s ruling – because I think lawmakers needed more time to consider such a weighty issue.
Ultimately, I voted against it because of the input from my constituents, but the bill passed the House 74-26 after several hours of discussion and debate. After passing the Senate, it was signed into law by the Governor on Thursday.
At the end of the day, I hope we can all be proud of the fact that Oklahoma has one of the most secure election systems in the world; let’s continue to work together to keep it that way.
If you need to request an absentee ballot, you can do so at ok.gov/elections. You can also request an extra copy of your voter ID here should you need one to mail in with your absentee ballot.
Before I end this column, I’d like to encourage the citizens of District 33 to continue the great work of submitting their census information! Each of the towns in District 33 has seen an increase in their census response rates from last week, with Perkins and Cushing achieving the biggest jump.
However, Oklahoma still lags behind the national average. If you haven’t completed your census yet, go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to complete it today.
My office is available to help with any questions or concerns you may have during this pandemic. You can reach out at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
